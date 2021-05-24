5 stars who could dethrone Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been one of the most dominant figures in the company over the last year or so. He has finally started living up to his reputation as one of the baddest wrestlers on the planet.

Lashley's fortunes changed last year when he formed The Hurt Business with MVP, going on to win the United States Championship. He then went on to win the big prize, the WWE Championship, when he defeated The Miz on the March 1st episode of RAW.

Since winning his first world title, Bobby Lashley has defeated The Miz, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in title matches and has also brushed aside a few other RAW Superstars in non-title matches. The WWE Champion has been impressive so far in his first world title reign and has so far looked unbeatable.

No one is the answer, but I’ll entertain the people who want a chance. Who’s next? @WWE #AllMighty pic.twitter.com/BrVwyUoncZ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 12, 2021

But there may be a few superstars that could take the WWE Championship from The Almighty. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could dethrone Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion:

#5 The Fiend could dethrone Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion

The Fiend has held the Universal Championship

WWE fans have been up in arms about how the company has used The Fiend over the last few months, and many have written off the character. The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 37 when he faced Randy Orton on night 2 of The Show of Shows.

Orton and Alexa Bliss - who was a part of the storyline - are currently in different feuds and it's unlikely that WWE will run back the Orton-Fiend-Bliss storyline.

With Bobby Lashley trouncing every human on the RAW roster, perhaps a demonic character like The Fiend could take the WWE Championship away from him. A feud between Bobby Lashley and The Fiend could be interesting as it could showcase another side of the WWE Champion apart from his dominant in-ring ability.

Bray Wyatt recently teased a return with the tweet below.

Lashley and Wyatt haven't been in a feud against each other in the past and have never even faced each other in a WWE ring.

