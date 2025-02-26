5 stars who could join The Bloodline in WWE in the near future

The Bloodline saga in WWE has witnessed several drastic changes over the past year, especially with the arrival of new faction members. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu emerged as the latest additions to the family drama, making things even more intriguing for fans.

Ad

In the future, if Triple H wishes to continue The Bloodline saga, more stars would be expected to join the faction. In this article, we will look at five stars who could potentially become part of The Bloodline in the coming days.

#5. Hikuleo could finally make his WWE debut

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Hikuleo has reportedly already signed with the Stamford-based promotion, but his debut has yet to take place. Earlier plans suggested that the former NJPW Strong Champion could debut in NXT before moving to the main roster.

However, with the delay in his debut, the company may introduce him soon after WrestleMania this year. Now, there is even a possibility that his debut could happen directly on the main roster, where he could become part of The Bloodline storyline. The arrival of Hikuleo could significantly impact the ongoing family drama, shaking up the entire dynamic.

Ad

#4. Lance Anoa'i's debut could be part of The Bloodline drama

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lance Anoa'i is another name who signed with World Wrestling Entertainment recently. However, he was reportedly sidelined due to an injury and was not expected to return for a while as of November last year.

Since then, a significant amount of time has passed, increasing the chances that Lance could make his debut under Triple H's creative regime soon and potentially join The Bloodline. His debut is one of the most-anticipated ones lately by the fans.

Ad

The 33-year-old star has previously appeared in WWE back in 2019. So, his next appearance could be considered more of a return rather than an actual debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Journey Fatu might make an impactful arrival soon

Journey Fatu’s WWE debut has been hinted at on multiple occasions by Rikishi, but it has yet to take place in the Stamford-based promotion. The 28-year-old star has been part of the independent circuit, and his in-ring skills have already impressed fans online.

Ad

In the coming days, fans could very well witness Journey’s arrival in the company, and eventually become part of the ongoing family drama that has seemingly no shortage of manpower.

#2, #1. Thamiko Fatu & Zilla Fatu are the other two stars who could join Bloodline

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thamiko Fatu and Zilla Fatu are well-known real-life members of the Bloodline who are anticipated to join the family drama in the coming months. Both stars are currently competing in independent promotions, but fans already have their eyes on them.

Thamiko shares a real-life blood relation with The Usos and Jacob Fatu, as he is the fourth son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. As for Zilla, he has already hinted at his arrival in the company by dropping clues about his inclusion in WWE ID.

All of this strongly suggests that Zilla and Thamiko will make their WWE debuts soon. What waits to be seen is whether or not they eventually join The Bloodline saga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback