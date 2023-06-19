5 stars who shouldn't lose their spot in Money in the Bank matches: Rising heel, exciting high-flyer

One spot remains in both Money in the Bank matches. On the Women's side, the final entrant will join Bayley, Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and Becky Lynch.

The men's field is already set with LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura qualifying.

Some things could change, however, with two weeks to go until the event in London. A recent report suggests that someone will lose their spot next week. It doesn't specify if that is a male or female competitor.

One competitor whose spot is in jeopardy is Bayley. Shotzi challenged her for her spot since Bayley interfered in her qualifying match with Iyo Sky.

Regardless of who loses a spot, some stars really can't afford to miss out on such a huge opportunity. Here are five competitors who shouldn't lose their spots in the Money in the Bank ladder matches.

#5. Zoey Stark just arrived on RAW

Zoey Stark already made a big impact by qualifying for Money in the Bank.

Zoey Stark was one of the few NXT stars to be drafted that was more than ready for the main roster. She was a complete package and just needed a defining characteristic for her persona.

While Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Indi Hartwell were also ready for a promotion, they all have limitations. Chance and Carter are best as a tag team. Hartwell is popular with fans but is average in the ring and on the mic. Her best time was with the Way, and she had trouble finding her footing when the group disbanded.

It was easy to see how talented Stark was in the ring, so taking away her spot after being paired with a legend like Trish Stratus would be disappointing.

#4. Butch enters on behalf of the Brawling Brutes

Money in the Bank is in London, and Butch is British. It's that simple. WWE needs an English competitor in the match to pop the local crowd. The former Pete Dunne is extremely popular overseas and fits that spot perfectly.

If he is taken out of the match for some reason, it would be a step back. He and Sheamus have been the workhorses for the Brutes. Butch has also done everything asked of him, including enduring a strange name change.

The former NXT UK Champ could inflict a lot of damage with many ladders in and around the ring. Unless one of his teammates takes his place, it wouldn't make sense to remove Butch.

#3. Damian Priest could continue his momentum at Money in the Bank

Can Priest win the briefcase for the Judgment Day?

While Dominik Mysterio gets most of the heat for the Judgment Day, Damian Priest has been the workhorse star as of late. He's put on great showings against Bad Bunny and Seth Rollins.

His work and attitude to do things himself have also started to drive a wedge between him and Finn Balor.

Priest is on the older side, being nearly 40 years old. As many athletes like AJ Styles and Tom Brady have proven in their 40s, that age isn't a big hurdle due to changes in sports and medicine. His willingness to do anything would be for naught if he's somehow removed.

#2. Iyo Sky should be a favorite to win

Sky was an exciting addition to the main roster.

Iyo Sky has been the breakout star of Damage CTRL. Those who watched her in NXT were aware of her abilities, and now the main roster fans have also witnessed her skills.

Bayley and Sky have been at odds over the last few months. They've experienced many moments of miscommunication, including during Sky's match against Zelina Vega. Bayley tried to interfere, but it instead distracted Sky and the referee.

The Genius of the Sky is one of the few newer women who could believably dethrone either current Women's Champion. She has a great aura and an exciting skillset. Taking her out of the match would be a step back since she'll likely provide many exciting spots in the Money in the Bank match.

#1. LA Knight is too popular to take from the match

Could Knight be this year's Mr. Money in the Bank?

Wade Barrett mentioned that "momentum is a real thing in our sport" on the latest SmackDown. Few current WWE stars have more momentum with the crowd than LA Knight.

The Megastar was one of the first stars to qualify for Money in the Bank. It would have been a mistake to exclude him from a major event again, as he wasn't booked for WrestleMania 39, Backlash, or Night of Champions.

Knight has the backing of the crowd and is one of the most popular stars currently on the roster. If he's removed from the Money in the Bank match, bookers may face a backlash similar to when Daniel Bryan wasn't used in the 2014 Royal Rumble.

