5 stars who made history in WWE so far this year 

The year 2025 has been full of surprises and history-making moments. This year has already seen so much, including John Cena turn heel and capture his 17th WWE world championship at WrestleMania and Trick Williams winning the TNA World Title at NXT Battleground.

Let's take a look at 5 stars who made history in the Stamford-based promotion this year:

#5. Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae won the inaugural season of WWE LFG

WWE came out with new programming, called LFG (Legends and Future Greats), in February this year, where stars would compete for an NXT contract while being mentored by WWE legends.

Jasper Troy, mentored by Booker T, and Tyra Mae Steele, mentored by The Undertaker, became the winners of the first season and received NXT contracts. Jasper Troy is set to make his debut on the upcoming NXT episode.

#4. Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion

Lyra Valkyria created history this year when she became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. She came out on top after a long tournament and beat Dakota Kai in the finals during an episode of RAW in January.

Following that, Valkyria also won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania this year, along with Becky Lynch. However, she lost the titles the next night, and Becky turned on her after the match.

#3. Joe Hendry wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania

After Kevin Owens announced that he could not compete at WrestleMania due to a neck injury, Randy Orton was without an opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Viper laid out an open challenge for 'Mania.

Randy's challenge was answered by the then TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. The two had a brief match, which Hendry lost. However, Joe Hendry became the first active TNA wrestler to perform at WrestleMania.

#2. Trick Williams won the TNA World Title

At NXT Battleground, Trick Williams was set to face Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship in the main event. During the closing moments of the show, Williams shocked the world.

After using the championship belt to his advantage, Trick beat Hendry to become the new champion. Trick Williams became the first active WWE wrestler to win the TNA World Championship.

#1. John Cena won his 17th world championship at WrestleMania

John Cena made history this year by breaking Ric Flair's record at WrestleMania 41. Cena beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two to win his 17th WWE world title.

The record of the most world title reigns was tied between Cena and Flair earlier. However, Cena broke the record when he won the Undisputed WWE Championship in his final WrestleMania match.

