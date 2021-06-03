5 stars from NXT who can replace the recent WWE releases on RAW & SmackDown

NXT is absolutely loaded when it comes to their roster. Both quantity and quality, each division is stacked top to bottom with incredible talent. There's always a group ready to step up and fill any voids RAW or SmackDown may have.

Now, unfortunately, it's been one of those awful days in wrestling where many brilliant wrestlers lost their jobs in another round of WWE talent cuts. Whilst the company will surely have their reasons, it's never nice to see talented people losing their jobs.

On this occasion, it's even more bizarre, though, as several of the people released during this round of cuts were actively filling spots on RAW and SmackDown and were mostly being used on a regular basis. Aleister Black had just returned after a series of vignettes, Braun Strowman wrestled a McMahon at WrestleMania just months ago and Buddy Murphy was a mainstay on RAW and SmackDown for months alongside Seth Rollins.

With the loss of these prominent on-screen personalities on top of the previous set of talent releases that saw the likes of Samoa Joe, Andrade and the IIconics also released, both RAW and SmackDown are looking a bit thin on the ground, so surely WWE is considering a round of call-ups from NXT?

With that in mind, let's take a look at which Superstars on NXT are ready for a move to RAW or SmackDown.

#5 Former NXT Champion Finn Balor

It seems almost a given that Finn Balor's time in NXT wasn't going to be permanent as the Superstar has too much star power to not be on one of WWE's two flagship shows for long.

But with this recent set of talent releases, WWE has never needed Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown more than they need him right now. Given that he's seemingly finished up his obligations, it seems they'll be bringing Balor back into the fold sooner rather than later.

Personally, I hope that this happens as soon as possible as Balor is an undeniable talent who radiates charisma and the only thing that has stopped him from being propelled to the top of WWE is some bad luck with injuries.

Hopefully that bad luck is now a thing of the past and Balor can inject some much needed energy into WWE's shows as he regains his rightful place at the top, in the main event.

