5 Stars you probably forgot are still contracted to WWE

WWE still has a few stars from the Attitude Era on its payroll.

Some of these stars might not be as actively involved in the product but are still contracted to WWE.

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Did you know that these stars are still contracted to WWE?

In the modern age, there's seldom a part of the society that WWE does not touch. WWE Superstars have an impact on fans that goes far beyond the product and the ongoing storylines. At the end of the day though, professional wrestling is still a business.

WWE's contractual decisions

Nothing highlights the statement above more than the COVID-19 budgetary cuts that WWE underwent back in April this year which resulted in a mass exodus of personnel from the company. So while several Superstars have indeed scripted long careers in WWE, many have come and gone as per the need of the hour.

Having said that though, there are still several stars who are contracted to WWE which you may have forgotten about. On that note, let us look at five of them.

#5 Road Dogg

Road Dogg during his heyday

One of the cornerstones of the Attitude Era in WWE, Road Dogg ruled the roost in the company's tag division as part of the New Age Outlaws with Billy Gunn before the duo eventually joined D-Generation X.

Road Dogg's last match took place at Royal Rumble in 2015 where the New Age Outlaws were overcome by The Ascension. He would later make an appearance at WrestleMania 31 when members of D-Generation X and nWo collided at ringside during Triple H vs. Sting. The man known as Brian Girard James had already started working as a backstage producer in WWE by then but he transitioned into the role of the head writer on SmackDown after that.

There were reports around WrestleMania 35 that he was being relieved of his duties but Road Dogg eventually took up the role of a mentor at WWE's Performance Center. His most recent appearance on WWE TV was during the 25th-anniversary celebration of Triple H on SmackDown where he Facetimed his old buddy to congratulate him.

1 / 5 NEXT