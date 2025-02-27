5 Stars who could be revealed as Chelsea Green’s mystery opponent on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has been one of the most exciting characters in the women's division over the past few months. Green has been massively entertaining for the fans, making headlines often with her hilarious interactions with the authority figures, namely the General Managers on both RAW and SmackDown.

Last week's WWE SmackDown featured a backstage segment with Nick Aldis and the champion. Aldis stated that Green will be in action on the go-home episode of the blue brand before Elimination Chamber, which will emanate from her home country of Toronto.

However, rather than stating the name of her opponent, Aldis decided to keep it as a surprise. The Women's United States Champion is now set to face a mystery opponent on this week's episode of the blue brand show.

Let's check out a few names who could end up being Green's opponent on SmackDown this week.

#5. Mickie James

Mickie James and Chelsea Green have a long history with each other. Both women have been arch rivals over the years, and their matches in TNA are still considered as some of the best matches in the promotion's rich history.

Nick Aldis could call his wife, Mickie James, to make a return and face Canada's own Chelsea Green, in her return match on the blue brand. This could end up being a historic moment for both women, renewing their rivalry in WWE now.

This could work now, especially after all the talent exchange taking place under the new WWE-TNA Wrestling working relationship.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Lita

After Trish Stratus' massive return and a tag team match already confirmed at Elimination Chamber, Lita could be looking for a potential return as well. The Hall of Famer had earlier stated that she would never rule out a potential return from the squared circle.

Lita's phenomenal run back in 2023 makes it clear that the legend has a lot left in the tank, and a return as the mystery opponent for Chelsea Green could end up leaving the WWE Universe awestruck.

#3. AJ Lee

CM Punk's better half and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee has been speculated to return to the Stamford-based company for months now. The legendary star was earlier rumored to make her comeback at the Royal Rumble but the fans were left waiting for her return in vain.

AJ Lee could end up returning this week on SmackDown as the opponent for Chelsea Green, getting one of the loudest pops in the history of the company. Further, such a major name in the reckoning for the Women's United States Championship would elevate the title's status.

#2. Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella made a surprising return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and is seemingly set for a short-run in the squared circle once again. The Hall of Famer could end up making a surprise return to defeat Chelsea Green, marking her dominance by winning the Women's United States Title.

While Bella is worthy of being in the world championship picture, she could end up elevating the status of the new United States Title with an intriguing storyline against Chelsea Green.

#1. Natalya

Canada's own Natalya has been the mystery opponent of stars a plethora of times, when it comes to returning to her home country. The legend was seen in a backstage segment on RAW this week, alongside The Alpha Academy, and could be in for a short feud for the gold.

While the star belongs to RAW, a brief move to the blue brand this week could lead to her match with Green, which could help elevate the status of the WWE Women's United States Title as well. Further, Natalya could end up having a feud with the star, with the title on the line, making the women's division on WWE SmackDown much more interesting.

Fans will now have to wait and see who will be Chelsea Green's mystery opponent on WWE SmackDown this week.

