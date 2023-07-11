5 stars rumored to join Bayley's Damage CTRL - NXT star to be called up to WWE's main roster?

Damage CTRL has been an impressive faction in WWE for around a year. The stable comprises Bayley, a long-time veteran of the main roster, and the tag team combination of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The group formed at SummerSlam 2022 and quickly dominated Monday Night RAW. Kai and SKY won tag team gold on multiple occasions. Things seemed to be going great for a while, but nothing good could last forever. Unfortunately, things got a bit jumbled up in recent months, with many questioning their future.

Some tension has been brewing between the members. Dakota was the mediator until an unfortunate injury took her out of action. IYO has gone on to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but there's still miscommunication between the two.

While many think Damage CTRL could end soon, Bayley has recently discussed a handful of names being considered for the group. This could mean that the stable will survive a while longer. This article will go over each possible addition, along with two other stars often speculated as potential members of the talented crew.

#5. Lyra Valkyria is rumored to join Damage CTRL

LYRA VALKYRIA @Real_Valkyria



On top of the world🪶 Dublin

Lyra Valkyria has been with WWE for around three and a half years. While many fans may not recognize her name if they're fans of only RAW and SmackDown, those who check out NXT and the now-defunct NXT UK brands are likely very familiar with her.

Known initially as Aoife Valkyrie, Valkyria is an incredibly talented Irish wrestler who was quickly rising through the ranks of the British brand. That ascent has continued since moving to the United States. She recently competed at NXT Battleground against Tiffany Stratton and nearly won the NXT Women's Championship.

Bayley has spoken highly of Lyra in the past. RAW's Rhea Ripley even complimented her on a recent episode of NXT, which proves how talented she is with such vital endorsements. Valkyria has what it takes to be a main roster superstar, and Bayley could choose to guide her to the top, just as she's done with SKY and Kai.

#4. Tegan Nox is yet to properly find her footing in WWE

Tegan Nox on Main Event

Tegan Nox is an underrated performer. She started with WWE on NXT and the Mae Young Classic. She also had a brief stint on NXT UK. She joined the main roster on SmackDown in 2021 but was released after being drafted to RAW. Thankfully, she was re-hired last year.

Unfortunately, The Welsh Wizard hasn't exactly been pushed hard by WWE. Her return to the company started promising, but she's rarely featured this year outside Main Event. She finally debuted on RAW last week but lost in short order.

Still, there's hope for Nox fans. She is allegedly in line for a push very soon. The push could entail moving back to SmackDown to join Damage CTRL. This could make for an interesting story for when Dakota returns, as the two were long-time friends-turned-enemies on NXT.

#3. Cora Jade has a relationship with Bayley

Cora Jade is one of the brightest prospects in WWE. At only 22 years old, she's already proven to be a tremendous athlete. While she's yet to win singles gold on the black & gold brand, Cora is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

The NXT star has recently started feuding with a main roster WWE Superstar and an up-and-coming prospect. Dana Brooke has seemingly taken Kelani Jordan under her wing, but Cora intends to make both talented stars miserable.

Jade's dedication to upsetting everyone in her path would fit in extremely well with Bayley's demeanor. The two could bully, belittle, and annoy everybody on Friday Night SmackDown if she were called to the main roster. While some believe she'd be better off in Judgment Day, Damage CTRL could be more fitting.

#2. Piper Niven is lost in the shuffle

Piper Niven slamming Mia Yim

Piper Niven is an absolute powerhouse. She first appeared on WWE programming as part of the Mae Young Classic. She later signed with the company and debuted on NXT UK. Piper was eventually called up to the main roster as Doudrop.

The Scottish star spent a few months away from television battling health issues. She returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble event and dropped the Doudrop moniker in favor of returning to her old name. Unfortunately, she hasn't been used often in the months since.

Damage CTRL has a veteran mastermind in Bayley, an athletic marvel in IYO SKY, and an incredible striker with Dakota Kai. The one thing the faction lacks is a powerhouse. Piper could become the muscle of the group and thus help the stable dominate Friday nights.

#1. Jacy Jayne would fit in well

Jacy Jayne on NXT

Jacy Jayne is one of the most hated stars in WWE today. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Gigi Dolin. The pair, along with Mandy Rose, were known as Toxic Attraction. After Rose was released, Jacy turned on Gigi.

The breakup of the alliance of the former champions took place on Ding Dong, Hello! hosted by Bayley. The Role Model very much approved of Jacy's behavior, even if she was surprised by what happened. That speaks volumes.

Jayne is manipulative and has a bad attitude. With those character traits, Jacy would fit in perfectly with Bayley and Damage CTRL. The only issue is if the two could co-exist on the same brand in WWE long-term, given their individual histories of betrayal.

