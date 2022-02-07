5 WWE superstars who could have faced Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38

Shane McMahon was quietly released from WWE in the aftermath of the 2022 Royal Rumble. The rumour mill has been rife with reports of the chaotic events which lead to his dismissal. Claims of unprofessional behaviour, disagreements with top talent and unpopular booking changes to the Rumble match have surfaced in explanation of his exit.

Before his unceremonious ejection, Shane-O-Mac was set to be heavily featured on Monday Night RAW, leading up to matches at Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania 38. A few superstars were rumoured to be in line to face the Chairman's son before the sudden turn of events.

These superstars will now go in a different direction, but it is intriguing to speculate which opponents McMahon would have locked horns with. Possible outcomes and creative directions from these clashes are also interesting to ponder.

Here are 5 superstars who could have faced Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania had he not been fired from WWE.

#5: Shane McMahon could have added another chapter to his rivalry with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon share a long history. The former foes have faced off multiple times, most recently clashing in a ladder match on Smackdown's premiere on FOX. Owens defeated McMahon, leading to the latter being fired in storyline. Shane-O-Mac would disappear from WWE TV for nearly a year after the contest before resurfacing to launch RAW Underground.

Upon his recent Royal Rumble return, McMahon made a beeline for Owens, with the two former foes brawling until the Prize Fighter was eliminated by his nemesis.

This elimination could have been explored to write another chapter in their rivalry, leading up to a match at WrestleMania 38. This would have served to keep the former Universal Champion's momentum high since he doesn't seem to be in the WWE title picture heading to the show of shows.

They have worked well together before, and this iteration should have been no different

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh