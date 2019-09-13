5 Stars who could win the rumored NXT UK European Championship

NXT UK logo

Recent speculation seems to indicate that a previously retired wrestling championship could be returning. According to pro wrestling title source BeltFanDan, WWE is considering introducing the European Title as a mid-card belt for NXT UK.

It's being proposed that NXT:UK introduce a midcard title. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) September 9, 2019

Before being retired in 2002, the European Championship helped establish up-and-coming talent during the Attitude Era when it wasn’t quite their time to lead the roster. Past champions include the likes of Triple H, Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho, all of whom went on to forge Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

To date, NXT UK has been a welcome addition to the WWE catalog. However, one criticism of their product is the lack of credible threats to the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

During the run of Pete Dunne, and even now with WALTER, it’s hard to be convinced that anyone is capable of taking the scrap off them. Establishing a second title for the brand will help build the roster and forge future challengers for the main event scene.

So here are five potential inaugural holders of NXT UK European Title if it is introduced.

#5 Jordan Devlin

Jordan Devlin

Not many talents worldwide can fly like a cruiserweight, spar with a heavyweight and cut a killer promo as a heel or face. The Irish Ace Jordan Devlin is one of those rare talents. Right now, he’s currently in that purgatory-like section of the roster between the title picture and the rest of the card.

He's shown he is capable of going toe-to-toe with the best there is. His matches in NXT UK and OTT in Ireland against WALTER are prime examples of what he can do. A chance to shine as the division’s first European Champion will give him some purpose and prime him for another future shot at the big prize.

