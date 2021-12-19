5 Stars who could be WWE's higher authority 

In recent weeks WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce have been calling all the shots on SmackDown and RAW, whilst also making it clear that there are "higher-ups" that they have to answer to.

Deville and Pearce have power in their own right, as WWE Officials, but it appears that there is someone else calling all the shots. This was made apparent when Pearce was over-ruled and Brock Lesnar's suspension came to an end a few weeks ago.

The "higher-ups" have been referenced several times on WWE TV, but their identity is yet to be revealed on TV. The following list looks at five current and former WWE Superstars who could be the higher power in WWE at present.

#5. Former WWE Superstar The Rock

The Rock is one of WWE's biggest former stars, but it has been made apparent in recent months that the company is hoping to bring him back to feud with Roman Reigns.

The Rock could already have become part of WWE's storylines if he is the one who is unveiled as the "higher power" on SmackDown. Whilst the person behind these decisions seemingly has power on both brands, it's the blue brand where it has become the most obvious.

Whoever is unveiled to be the authority figure will need to be someone who has obvious issues with Roman Reigns, since the recent Brock Lesnar decision was obviously made in order to get under his skin. Lesnar's suspension was cut short in order to set up a match against Reigns, which The Tribal Chief definitely isn't pleased about.

This could be a creative way to bring The Rock back, if the figure who is in power in WWE right now is able to annoy Reigns enough for the storyline to become a focal point of the show.

Somewhere down the line, The Rock could be unveiled as the man behind the biggest decisions in the company and it could be revealed that Vince McMahon gave him the job in exchange for his huge egg from Survivor Series.

