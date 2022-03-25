5 stars WWE should sign from other promotions

Reports suggest that Cody Rhodes could make his WWE return at WrestleMania and take on Seth Rollins. Given the steady flow of traffic in the other direction, The American Nightmare could be Vince McMahon's first acquisition from All Elite Wrestling.

If Rhodes is presented as a prominent player, other stars could also be prompted to jump ship and join WWE. The professional wrestling industry has undergone somewhat of a renaissance over the last few years, and there are several exciting prospects outside the global juggernaut.

With that being said, here are five stars WWE should try to sign:

#5 Josh Alexander is making a name for himself

Josh Alexander makes his entrance

Josh Alexander initially made a name for himself in IMPACT Wrestling as part of the tag team North with current AEW star Ethan Page. Once his tag team partner left the promotion, The Walking Weapon won the X-Division Championship at Rebellion 2021 and put on some incredible matches with the likes of TJP, Chris Sabin and Jake Something.

The highlight of Alexander's career was at Bound for Glory 2021 when he defeated Christian Cage to win the IMPACT World Championship. He is currently looking to reclaim the title from Moose. The Canadian star is an exceptional worker and has a unique shooter gimmick. He would be an astute addition to the WWE roster.

#4 A Jon Moxley return would be tremendous for WWE

Roman Reigns has been on an unbelievable run as Universal Champion since winning the title at Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief has put together a formidable faction in The Bloodline and is one of the most entertaining acts in professional wrestling. He has come a long way from the forced babyface push in 2014-15.

However, Reigns is quickly running out of credible opponents. Considering their history together from their days in The Shield, Jon Moxley is the perfect opponent to have a memorable feud with the 36-year-old. They could even headline WrestleMania 39 together if WWE can't land The Rock.

#3 Hook is one of the most exciting talents in professional wrestling

Ever since his AEW debut as a member of Team Taz in December 2020, Hook has been presented with the utmost care and attention. In fact, he didn't even have his first match until a year later. The internet was abuzz when the second-generation star made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling, and several pundits declared that he would become a mega star.

Hook is an enigma who seldom speaks and possesses a great deal of charisma. He almost immediately attracted the attention of the audience, and he is only 22 years of age. There is a hope that the Team Taz member could become one of the pillars of AEW moving forward.

If WWE can prise Hook away, it would be a massive coup for the promotion. He will only get better with age and experience.

#2 Wardlow is coming into his own

Wardlow would be a great acquisition for WWE

Several analysts initially thought that Wardlow would be a great fit for WWE because of his incredible physique. However, over the last few months, the 34-year-old has showcased tremendous development and has connected with the audience. His Powerbomb Symphony, in particular, is an incredibly popular move.

His babyface turn after betraying MJF at Revolution 2022 was a memorable moment and received a huge pop from the crowd. Wardlow even displayed his skills on the mic the following night and cut an impassioned promo, which was well received. The former Pinnacle member is developing into a well-rounded performer.

A recent Tweet from WrestleVotes even indicated that WWE has its sights set on Wardlow. Vince McMahon would undoubtedly see the merits of the big man.

#1 MJF is arguably the biggest prize WWE can acquire

MJF initially burst onto the scene as a brash heel, who was adept at trash talking and had no qualms about crossing any boundaries. He has since shown that he's also an excellent in-ring performer and has a precocious grasp of in-ring psychology for someone only 26 years of age.

The Long Islander's programs with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were among the best in professional wrestling over the last few years, elevating his stock tremendously. MJF's promo talking about the struggles with ADD and anti-semetic bullying before tying Punk into the tale was iconic.

It was essentially a villain's origin story and showed that he's the most exciting talent in professional wrestling today. MJF's AEW contract is set to expire in 2024, and the Long Islander believes that there will be a huge bidding war for him when the deal is up.

Edited by Kaushik Das