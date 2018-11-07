5 Startling Signs That Prove Mandy Rose Is Set For A Huge Push on SmackDown Live

The WWE is telling us a slow-burning story on SmackDown Live, with Mandy Rose as its unlikely protagonist

It's no secret that longtime model and fitness fanatic Amanda Saccomanno aka SmackDown Live Superstar, Mandy Rose, is one of the most polarizing figures in the WWE today.

Despite failing to capture a world title in the WWE, Rose happens to be one of the most popular personalities on the company's reality shows, and with that in mind, it has been somewhat surprising that the WWE hasn't capitalized on the buzz that this 27-year-old has been generating in the world of sports and entertainment.

Well, that was until this week's episode of SmackDown Live (November 6th, 2018) -- as Rose came down to the ring, and proceeded to cut what many are calling the most savage promo of her entire career.

Rose took shots at her former Absolution teammates Paige and Sonya Deville, besides also trashing Asuka, Carmella and Naomi. However, the fact that the company finally allowed Rose a decent amount of promo time on live television, is one of the many signs of what the future holds for The Golden Goddess.

And in the aftermath of the aforementioned episode of SmackDown Live, today, we look at a few incredibly startling signs that prove Mandy Rose is all set for a huge push on the blue brand!

#5 Mandy Rose gets decent promo time, with a well-written promo

Mandy Rose legitimately surprised a lot of her detractors with her promo on SmackDown Live

As a longtime fan of "The Irish Lass Kicker" Becky Lynch, I have always been of the view that none of the current female Superstars on SmackDown Live, except maybe Carmella, can compete with Lynch in the promo department. Well, I have to confess that Mandy Rose proved me wrong this past Tuesday night!

Let's be honest, guys, did any of us really know that the Superstar referred to by WWE color commentator Corey Graves as "God's Greatest Creation" -- a woman who has for several months acted mainly as a manager for her friend Sonya Deville -- could cut such a fiery promo?

I'd like to add a very important point here, that SmackDown Live, despite being called "The B Show" by Stephanie McMahon and everyone else on RAW, is still a very important, long-running series on TV!

And considering that, the fact that the WWE had Rose come out and cut a long promo (which was well-written!) against several other female Superstars, just goes to show that the WWE has finally pulled the trigger with her character, and have big plans for her in the days to come...

