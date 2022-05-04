5 things WWE needs to do to make Roman Reigns' title reign legendary

Roman Reigns is probably the biggest superstar in all of wrestling today. Since 2020, his Tribal Chief gimmick has seen him rise above and beyond any projections fans had for him.

Reigns beat Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He walked into the show with the Universal Championship and walked out holding that title and Lesnar's WWE Championship. It is an unprecedented accomplishment and one that propelled him into megastar status.

However, as massive as his near two-year reign has been, not all of it has been booking perfection. Reigns is a dominant champion, but given how he tends to escape fights and let his cousins do his dirty work, fans can make a case that he is probably not the GOAT like he says he is.

At the risk of The Head of the Table reading this and taking exception to your writer's comments (read: SMASHING him), we will take a moment to acknowledge him. That said, there is always scope for improvement, and when it comes to the former Shield member's title reign, there are a few things WWE can do.

In that regard, here are five things WWE needs to do to make Roman Reigns' title reign legendary.

#5. On our list of things WWE can do to immortalize Roman Reigns' run as champion: Have him hold the titles till WrestleMania 39

Reigns created history with his win at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns ran roughshod over the entire roster for many months and headlined WrestleMania 37 and 38 as champion. However, his win at the latter show saw him walk out with two titles, something that has never happened before.

WWE has a habit of dropping the ball on double champions early. Becky 2 Belts was a historic character that the company quickly ended by having her lose one of her titles. The same applies for Seth Rollins holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the United States Championship, as he promptly lost the latter to John Cena.

Given how much of a draw Roman Reigns is, WWE can have him hold both world titles until WrestleMania 39. They could also explore the possibility of having him dethroned at the show, making the man who does it an instant megastar. Until then, they should allow The Tribal Chief to grace The Island of Relevancy with two pieces of gold.

#4. Defeat a legend or two

WWE loves its legends and Hall of Famers. They always do their best to make sure they are never completely away from the product. Even the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin recently came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38.

One thing WWE has been adept at doing is using legends to put titleholders over. The likes of Goldberg and Lita have all served as credible challengers to top champions and put them over. The same can be done for Roman Reigns to solidify his title reign beyond what it is.

The advantage to this is that fans can see some dream matchups take place as well. The idea of Reigns facing Steve Austin is exciting, but the same applies for most legends really.

#3. Have him keep up his unpinned streak

Reigns has smashed and stacked, but is yet to be pinned since 2019

It's staggering that the last time Roman Reigns was pinned was in December of 2019. The statistic is simply incredible, and more so when you realize that the man who pulled it off was King Corbin.

Since then, no one has kept Reigns' shoulders to the mat for three seconds. It is a testament to the strong booking The Head of the Table receives, and WWE has to capitalize on it and make it a big deal, possibly like The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

#2. Miss some premium live events and title defenses

We are huge fans of Roman Reigns being a megastar champion and wrestling full-time as well. Given how many part-time champions we have had in the last couple of years, it is nice to see the top champion show up every week.

However, we are going out on a limb and saying that it would be intriguing if Reigns decided to boycott some premium live events and remain AWOL for championship defenses. It goes nicely with his 'Show up and Win' catchphrase, and given his superiority complex, it can be easily justified as well.

Missing some shows would make every Reigns appearance that much more special. WWE has been criticized before for not creating new stars consistently, so the next best thing to do is to make their existing ones even bigger.

#1. Beat Seth 'Freakin' Rollins clean in a title match

Reigns vs. Rollins in title matches has only gone one way

Even the most accomplished individuals have some weaknesses, some insecurities, or some kind of kryptonite. For Roman Reigns, that seems to be his old Shield teammate Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

Although Reigns holds several victories over Rollins, none of them came when a championship was at stake. In fact, The Tribal Chief has lost every championship encounter against The Visionary, including their most recent battle at Royal Rumble 2022.

Before the powerhouse of The Shield loses his titles, he should break the duck against Rollins and beat him clean in a title match. The latter is the one opponent who has always had his number, and a win over him would elevate the legendary status of his title reign.

