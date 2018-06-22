5 steps to Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Championship again

He's ready - we're ready - let's make it happen.

22 Jun 2018

The Charismatic Enigma

There's a chance that many fans won't know what it feels like to see Jeff Hardy holding the WWE Championship, which makes sense, because it happened nearly a decade ago. The Charismatic Enigma's initial rise to the top of the card was handled perfectly, and at one point in time, you could argue that he was the face of WWE - ahead of John Cena.

While he wasn't able to maintain that momentum due to a variety of factors, the fact that Jeff is even back in the company is a miracle in itself. However, as much as we're loving his singles run on SmackDown Live, it feels like there's still room for growth with him, and it feels like we haven't seen the last of Jeff Hardy in a world title scenario.

With that being said, here are our five steps to Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Championship again.

Old Theme Song

Some people may not put too much stock into things like theme songs, but for us, they're pretty important. They can define a wrestler's entire persona or character, and it helps us to establish more of a connection with them over time. With some guys and girls they knock it out of the park, and for Jeff Hardy, his 'No More Words' theme fits him down to a tee.

His current song that is being used on a weekly basis is good, but it's nowhere near as fun as No More Words. That's the song that we associate with his rise to prominence and rise to the WWE Championship, and that's the kind of atmosphere we want to build around Jeff again. We've already seen the return of his face-paint, and now, it's time to take it one step further.