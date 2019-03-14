5 stipulation matches the WWE should bring back at least once

Mankind punished the Deadman in a Buried Alive match in 1996.

Things have come a long way from the plain old singles match.

Whilst the simple singles match may still be the staple of WWE, and wrestling as a whole, there are no shortage of stipulation matches that the company have at their disposal.

In 1996 the fans saw the first ever Iron Man match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, and it was just one year later that HBK found himself in Hell in A Cell.

In 2002, after returning from a 4-year absence, the Showstopper ended up in the first Elimination Chamber bout, which saw him pick up the win.

Though there are plenty of stipulations today, many match types haven't been seen in years.

Here are 5 WWE match types that the company should definitely consider bringing back, at least once.

#5: The Championship Scramble match

Matt Hardy won the ECW World Championship in the first ever Scramble match at Unforgiven 2008.

Only four Championship Scramble matches ever took place, but those bouts certainly impressed fans.

A combination of an Iron-Man match and a Royal Rumble, two Superstars would start in the ring, with a new Superstar entering the fray at five-minute intervals.

A match that would last 25 minutes, it would be the Superstar who got the last pin at the end of the match, who would be called Champion.

Therefore coming into the match last may have seemed like an advantage, as you'd be fresh, it also meant you had the least time to get a pin or submission.

An entertaining match that led to some interesting storylines, the Championship Scramble hasn't been used in nearly a decade, though many fans still hope that the company will bring this unique match back at least once.

