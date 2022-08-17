5 Stipulations for Seth Rollins vs. Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle

Seth Rollins will take on Riddle in a highly-anticipated match at WWE Clash at the Castle. After their initial showdown at SummerSlam got postponed, the excitement for their upcoming duel is incredibly high.

Rollins put Riddle out of action for a few weeks before SummerSlam when he attacked and injured him. This past Monday on RAW, the latter revealed he was medically cleared to compete and took the fight to his rival. WWE then booked a match between the two at Clash at the Castle promptly afterward.

Given the animosity between The Visionary and The Original Bro, a standard singles match may not serve the purpose. A contest with stipulations and high stakes is the way to go. On that note, we look at five possible stipulations for Seth Rollins vs. Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. On our list of stipulations for Seth Rollins vs. Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle: No Holds Barred

We'll start with the most standard stipulation for an intense rivalry. Seth Rollins and Riddle could shun the traditional singles match and raise the stakes with a No Holds Barred matchup.

Given their hatred for each other, it seems like the perfect stipulation for them to wage war.

With weapons and dangerous props involved, Rollins and Riddle could contest a brutal and barbaric match. It would allow them to tear each other apart until only one man is standing. Speaking of which.....

#4. Rollins and Riddle try to be the Last Man Standing

Rollins and Riddle can both withstand a lot of pain

The Last Man Standing match is one of the most brutal stipulations WWE has on offer. The last (sorry) time they presented a matchup with the stipulation, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns tore the house down at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Seth Rollins and Riddle would steal the show at Clash at the Castle should they be allowed to wrestle a Last Man Standing bout. Just competing under the stipulation would make both superstars look like a million bucks.

This is especially true in the case of Riddle, who would look like a megastar wrestling such a physically demanding match, having only recently returned from injury.

#3. Rollins and Riddle battle for the title of Iron Man

Who is tougher between the pair?

Seth Rollins and Riddle are two of the toughest superstars in WWE today. Throughout their rivalry, Rollins has repeatedly called Riddle stupid and termed his resilience idiotic.

Their egos could clash in an Iron Man match, which is the purest wrestling match, in terms of determining who the tougher superstar is.

WWE has always delivered great Iron Man matches, and they have all the tools to do so again with these two men. The Revolutionary and The Original Bro would shine in a 30-minute Iron Man contest with bragging rights on the line.

It doesn't matter who wins because the strong displays from both superstars will be enough to lock their credibility for the near future.

#2. A steel cage serves as the venue

This past Monday on RAW, Seth Rollins tried to stomp Riddle's head on the announce table. However, the latter escaped and took the fight to his rival, forcing him to retreat through the crowd.

Riddle could tell the higher-ups that he wants a match where Rollins has nowhere to run. This could result in their Clash at the Castle, um, clash being changed to a Steel Cage matchup.

We would love to see The Architect and The Bro take risks inside the structure and batter each other senseless. Bonus points for WWE if there is a top-of-the-cage dive involved.

#1. Rollins and Riddle agree to a Loser Leaves RAW match

One of Rollins or Riddle going to SmackDown would be wild

It's no secret that Seth Rollins and Riddle despise each other. They have been at each other's throats for months and would have fought at SummerSlam if it wasn't for the latter's unfortunate injury.

Both men would love nothing more than coming to RAW and not seeing each other, which is precisely the stipulation they should agree on.

Rollins and Riddle could challenge each other to a Loser Leaves RAW match at Clash at the Castle. With a draft reportedly coming up soon, this could be the perfect time to ship one of them to SmackDown.

This is especially exciting in the case of The Visionary, as his defeat could see him trade red for blue and set his sights on Roman Reigns.

