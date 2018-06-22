5 Stipulations that can make the Extreme Rules a blockbuster event

Check out the stipulations, the nitty-gritties and the analysis.

The most brutal night of the year in WWE.

Extreme Rules is the upcoming PPV and it’s the one night of the year when WWE goes “Extreme”.

In the last couple of months, WWE has featured few matches with special stipulations like the Last Man Standing match, Ladder match and a No Disqualification match.

It will be interesting to see what more specials are on their way to entertain the wrestling fans worldwide. Here are the top stipulations which could be picked for Extreme Rules:

#1 Steel Cage Match

Roman's spear handed the victory to Brock Lesnar at the Greatest Royal Rumble

The steel cage match has been one of the most brutal as well as a chaotic stipulation in the history of WWE. The opponents are surrounded by the steel structure which forces them to be in the ring at all the times.

A Superstar can win this match by climbing over the cage, walking through the door or occasionally by pinfall or submission. The last edition of this match ended in a controversy when Brock Lesnar retained the Universal Championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble whereas the referee later admitted that Roman Reigns should have won instead.

The steel cage has hosted a couple of classic matches like Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels at Armageddon-2002 (second match of Three Stages of Hell match) for the World Heavyweight Championship. The “Heart Break Kid” won this fall, but lost the Championship to the “Cerebral Assassin”.

Similarly, the former Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins squared off against the sixteen-times World Champion John Cena in 2015. That high-intensity match ended in an impromptu manner when the current Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, assaulted both the competitors.

