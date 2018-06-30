5 Stipulations to make WWE Extreme Rules 2018 even better

Extreme Rules will take place on 15 July 2018

The card for the 2018 WWE Extreme Rules event is shaping up surprisingly well so far – and it could get even better over the next few weeks when stipulations are inevitably added to the matches.

So far, five matches have been officially announced by WWE for the show, including AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship) and The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Daniel Bryan & Kane (SmackDown Tag Team Championships).

Both women’s divisions will also be represented in Pittsburgh, with Alexa Bliss facing Nia Jax (Raw Women’s Championship) and Carmella going one-on-one with Asuka (SmackDown Women’s Championship).

Elsewhere on the card, it has been confirmed that The B-Team will finally get their opportunity against The Deleters of Worlds (Raw Tag Team Championships), while Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley are expected to be added to the show.

Traditionally, 4-5 matches at an Extreme Rules pay-per-view have ‘extreme’ stipulations added to them, so let’s take a look at five possible match types that we could see at this year’s event.

#5 Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (tables match)

This PPV rivalry began at WrestleMania 34

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have already battled it out in three PPV singles matches over the last three months, with Nia emerging with the victory on two occasions (WrestleMania 34 and Backlash) and Alexa winning an impromptu match at Money In The Bank to regain the Raw Women’s Championship.

If WWE decides to up the stakes for their next encounter at Extreme Rules, the only obvious stipulation would be A tables match – something we haven’t seen in either women’s division since Alexa defeated Becky Lynch to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at TLC 2016.

“Little Miss Bliss” was slammed through a table by Ronda Rousey on Raw last week, so it would make sense from a storyline perspective to have her face long-term rival Nia in that match type in what is likely to be their last one-on-one meeting before Ronda returns and re-enters the title picture.