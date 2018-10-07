5 Storylines that may emerge after WWE Super Show-Down

What will happen next?

The Super Show-Down results are in, and fans are reeling from the outcome of some of the matches. Without a doubt, the event is one of the best that WWE has produced in recent memory, and the WWE universe is eagerly waiting to find out what will happen next.

The impact of some matches may be easy to see with several matches already being announced or guessed at, but the WWE creative team never reveals all the cards in their hand. In this article, we take a look at storylines that may emerge as a result of the Super Show-Down results.

Honorable Mentions

It's in the hair

This section is dedicated to John Cena since rumors are spreading all-round the wrestling industry that he is retiring. Although he has not been involved in a WWE storyline in recent months, John's impact in the WWE is still being felt.

With his recent tag team victory against Elias and Kevin Owens, John may play a more significant role in the WWE. John Cena teaming with Lashley may give the latter much-needed credibility with fans.

If the WWE continues to pit them against Elias and Owens, they might take advantage of the heat that the two heels are generating to prepare them for an upcoming push. All in all, seeing more of John Cena in the WWE is a good thing.

#5 Asuka turning heel

Home Town Advantage

After a spate of recent dominant victories over the IIconics, Asuka and Naomi lost at Super Show-Down. The loss was a big blow to Asuka because she has been picking up a lot of momentum and the WWE Universe expected her to get a push soon.

With this recent loss, Asuka may choose to turn heel and reestablish herself once again as one of WWE's most dominant women. A heel Asuka may insert herself into the SmackDown Women Championship situation and if she wins, it would be great to see her fight Ronda Rousey in a champion vs. champion match.

