5 storylines you won't believe WWE ended up scrapping

Can you believe that WWE once had these dream matches planned?

There are a lot of great storylines WWE has been forced to scrap lately.

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Was Brock Lesnar originally scheduled for a dream match at WrestleMania 36?

It's no secret that not every single thing The WWE creative team comes up with gets put on television. But, what kind of storylines end up getting scrapped by the company, and why? Furthermore, what storylines were they high on at one point during the planning stages, but ultimately gave up on due to any number of issues?

With that being said and WWE having to make the tough decision between airing a storyline or scrapping it, here are five that they ended up throwing into the trash for various reasons. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what storylines you wish the company wouldn't have scrapped.

#5. Kofi Kingston being the weak link of The New Day

What if Kofi Kingston was the weak link in The New Day?

It's no secret that Kofi Kingston losing The WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in a matter of seconds was devastating to watch, but what if what happened next was even worse?

Believe it or not, that almost ended up happening, as rumor had it that WWE was planning for Kingston to become the weak link in The New Day.

While it's never explicitly explained what that would mean, it was reported that Kingston would go on a lengthy losing streak that would lead him to doubt himself. Big E. Langston and Xavier Woods would then find success as a pair, which would only drive Kingston further into his anger.

With that being said, Wood's injury late last year put a stop to this storyline and WWE was ultimately forced to go in another direction. Whether the company will revisit the storyline once Woods is back remains to be seen, but it would be interesting to see how they script a New Day break up.

1 / 5 NEXT