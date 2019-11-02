4 storylines WWE left unresolved

Is there a reason WWE doesn't follow up on some storylines?

WWE has a history of sometimes failing to finish interesting stories that they started. While that can occasionally turn out to be a good thing, it can also leave fans with a lot of unresolved emotions. This is usually due to the amount of time that fans invest into these stories, which makes it hard to conceive why the company would just decide to drop them.

Unfortunately for fans, nixing storylines is a sad reality in the pro wrestling business but it's honestly sometimes the best way to move forward. Not only is that evident by the fact that it gives everyone involved a fresh start and a chance to do something new, but also by how it can sometimes get WWE out of some difficult situations.

With that being said, WWE has done this a number of times over the course of the last year. Here are five storylines WWE never really followed up on. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what angles you wish WWE didn't end prematurely.

#4 Rey Mysterio's Universal Title opportunity

Rey Mysterio still deserves a Universal Title shot!

What happened to Rey Mysterio getting a Universal Title shot?

The former WWE Champion won a number one contender's match to earn the opportunity to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Title, but the match never took place. Instead, Mysterio and his son, Dominic, were attacked by Brock Lesnar shortly before the luchador's title match and was ultimately unable to compete that night.

WWE followed this up by having Mysterio bring Cain Velasquez into the company to confront Lesnar, which pretty much made Rey himself an afterthought in the process. Sure, WWE is still using him as Velasquez's mouthpiece and keeping him as part of the storyline, but what about the title shot he was promised?

If nothing else, WWE should have at least given him a crack at the Universal Title, especially now that Bray Wyatt is the Universal Champion, and the champion, and his title, are on SmackDown while Rey is on RAW. That doesn't mean all hope is lost for Mysterio. Fans will probably see a good family storyline to look forward to with Dominic.

Brock Lesnar did just quit SmackDown and join RAW, however. Maybe instead of a Universal Title shot, Mysterio is in line for a chance at the WWE Championship.

