5 unlikely WWE tag teams you probably don't remember

The Rock and The Undertaker held the WWF Tag Team Championships for one day in 2000.

There is a true art to tag-team wrestling.

Whilst in a singles match, Superstars know their own strengths and weaknesses, being a tag star requires much more skill, a sense of trust as well as an extensive knowledge of both your partner and your opponents.

Failing to have this level of trust has broken up many great teams, with some Superstars going on to bigger things, and others are forgotten.

But in the annals of WWE history, there have been some truly bizarre pairings, with Superstars who had great success on their own and hoped to become equally as successful as tag team Superstars.

Here are five strange WWE tag teams you probably don't remember, how they came around, and how successful they went on to be as a pair.

#5: Owen Hart and Yokozuna

The team of Yokozuna and Owen Hart didn't team for long, but had great success.

Standing at 6-foot 4 and weighing in at nearly 600lbs, Yokozuna was literally one of wrestling's stars during the 1990s.

But by 1995, the Samoan star's career was waning but was thrust back to prominence when he was revealed as Owen Hart's mystery partner at WrestleMania 11 to take on the Smoking Gunns.

Defeating Bart and Billy for the tag team titles, Hart would bring an incredible athletic ability to the group, whilst Yoko brought brute force.

Led by Jim Cornette, the pair would enjoy great success, becoming two-time WWF Tag Team Champions during their tenure together.

This run, unfortunately, would not last long, as after three months of teaming, the pair split, with Owen forming a tag team with the British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith, and Yokozuna returning to being a singles wrestler.

