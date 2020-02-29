5 strategic steps for Simone Johnson in her WWE career

Simone Johnson is a star in the making

Professional wrestling legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson seems all set to join the ranks of the WWE.

Granted that the 18-year-old has just started off at the WWE Performance Center, but if one is to believe the ongoing rumors in the pro wrestling community, Simone is a hardworking youngster with a true love for the pro wrestling craft.

With several notable names in the business praising the teenage prodigy, today, we look at some of the essential strategic steps Simone Johnson has to take in order to validate all the hype surrounding her work with the WWE.

#5 Simone Johnson must start with NXT, and not the main roster

NXT is the place to be for Simone Johnson

Let’s start with the most obvious step – Simone Johnson has to get her feet wet in the NXT brand before moving on to the main roster shows. Now, most pro wrestling fans are likely expecting her to join the NXT ranks before she debuts on RAW or SmackDown, and this wouldn’t really be a surprise to anyone.

However, I’d like to draw your attention to the significance behind Johnson debuting on NXT. As the WWE noted on its official website, once she starts competing in a WWE ring, Simone Alexandra Johnson will become the first-ever 4th generation WWE Superstar.

Needless to say, this is a huge responsibility for the 18-year-old athletic marvel (I’ll touch upon that later), and both Johnson as well as the WWE wouldn’t want to throw her in the deep end right from the get-go.

Having her experience the pressure and atmosphere that comes along with performing in front of a live audience must be done in NXT, which would allow the young prodigy to make mistakes, learn from them, and still manage to keep her brand value secure.

In simple terms, any mistake on RAW or SmackDown is amplified several times more as compared to the errors that a Superstar may commit on NXT. And speaking of mistakes, we now ought to touch upon another important factor that’ll influence her WWE career.

