5 streaks that ended at WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 made history this past weekend. The most stupendous two-night Show of Shows ever delivered on multiple fronts and left the WWE Universe wanting even more.

Big-time surprises occurred, champions retained, titles changed hands and WWE Superstars gave their all to put on the best matches possible. Additionally, several streaks came to an end at The Showcase of the Immortals.

'Mania is closely associated with streaks, and every year it seems like a new one begins or an old one is broken. With that in mind, let's take a look at five streaks that came to an end at WWE WrestleMania 38.

#5. Omos' undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of Bobby Lashley

Omos faced Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38

Omos last teamed up with AJ Styles on December 20 2021, and has since been a solo competitor. The Nigerian-born giant quickly found his feet and dismantled the likes of Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez and The Viking Raiders.

This led to an undefeated streak, with Omos seeming unbeatable in one-on-one matches since his split from The Phenomenal One. However, this came crashing to an end at the hands of Bobby Lashley on Night Two of 'Mania 38.

#4. Happy Corbin's undefeated streak came to an end after being beaten by Drew McIntyre

Similar to Omos, Happy Corbin developed something of an undefeated streak which set him in good standing on the road to WrestleMania. After finding his fortune again in mid-2021, tasting defeat in singles matches was not on Corbin's resume.

However, he faced an irate Drew McIntyre on WWE's biggest stage. The Scottish Warrior was due to exact revenge after the torment Corbin and Madcap Moss had inflincted over the previous months. When all was said and done, McIntyre ended Corbin's unbeaten run at The Show of Shows.

#3. Vince McMahon ended a streak of not competing at The Show of Shows

Vince McMahon competing against Pat McAfee

The last time Vince McMahon competed in a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All was at WrestleMania 26. That night, the WWE Chairman battled Bret Hart in a No Holds Barred match and succumbed to defeat.

Vince ended that streak at WrestleMania by facing Pat McAfee in an impromptu singles match. McMahon emerged victorious thanks to help from his protégé Austin Theory.

#2. Sasha Banks finally claimed a big win at WrestleMania

The Show of Shows was starting to become an event that Sasha Banks almost dreaded competing at. The Boss was 0-6 (including pre-shows) heading into this year's event and had never experienced victory on WWE's biggest stage.

Despite the odds being stacked against her in a Fatal 4-Way Match, Sasha gave it her all as she and Naomi went onto capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, ending her torrid 'Mania losing streak.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin competed for the first time since 2003

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin accepted Kevin Owens' challenge to a match

The last time "Stone Cold" Steve Austin laced up his boots and competed inside the squared circle was in 2003. At 'Mania 19, The Texas Rattlesnake lost to his long-time friend and nemesis The Rock before quietly bowing out.

Despite vowing to never compete again because of persistent injuries, Austin threw all of that out the window and faced Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 38. "Stone Cold" picked up the win with his famous Stunner and truly showcased the meaning of "never say never."

Now that the dust has settled, what were your honest thoughts about 'Mania 38? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see "Stone Cold" Steve Austin compete again? Yes No 51 votes so far