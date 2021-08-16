5 Unexpected betrayals at SummerSlam that could change the WWE landscape

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is on the horizon and will be coming to us from Las Vegas this weekend. The lineup is absolutely stacked and it should be an event worth remembering.

But let's face it. The return of CM Punk to wrestling may just be more exciting than anything on the SummerSlam card. WWE needs to bring out the big twists to remind the world why they are the biggest dogs in town even now.

These five betrayals that could potentially happen at SummerSlam could be WWE's way of doing just that! Let us know which of them could potentially transpire in your opinion, and the ones you don't see happening.

Yes, some of them may just be a little incredulous but that's how the biggest surprises are, aren't they?

#5 At WWE SummerSlam 2021, John Cena betrays the WWE Universe

Look at the lines that John Cena uttered on SmackDown in the post above. He's given us every indication that he will take the Universal Championship to Hollywood. Could we see a long-awaited heel turn from the Cenation leader?

Only this time he doesn't betray a member of the roster, but the entire WWE Universe. A John Cena heel turn may just be an even more noteworthy moment than CM Punk's return to professional wrestling. And then Cena could become a part-time superstar who only shows up for big shows like SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

Fans have yearned for a John Cena heel turn for a very long time now, but it's not happened yet for a variety of reasons. That said, there's no better time to pull the trigger than now when fans least expect it. Imagine how noteworthy The Biggest Party of the Summer would be if such a major swerve was to indeed happen.

