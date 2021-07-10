When you hear Brock Lesnar's entrance music hit, you immediately take notice. You just never know what he is going to do next. The aura and legitimacy he brings to the WWE cannot be matched when it comes to the roster.

Since debuting in WWE in 2002, Brock Lesnar has been an unstoppable beast that will do whatever it takes to get what he wants. Accompanied by his associate Paul Heyman, Brock has become one of the most feared superstars of all-time.

That being said, let's take a look at 5 stunning Brock Lesnar moments in WWE.

#5 Brock Lesnar defeats The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 to win the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar setting up The Rock for his F-5 finisher

Brock Lesnar debuted in WWE in March 2002. Just five months later, he was facing The Rock for the WWE Championship. That is a feat.

The rapid rise of Brock Lesnar came with many bodies being laid out, a King of the Ring tournament win and the emergence of a beast that would make everyone take notice.

This passing of the torch moment stunned the WWE universe, who couldn't quite believe a superstar had walked through the door and won the most prestigious title in all of pro-wrestling so quickly.

For Brock, it was just the beginning, as he went on to feud with the likes of The Undertaker just a few weeks later.

#4 Leaving WWE after WrestleMania 20

Brock Lesnar delivering an F-5 to Goldberg

"Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye" rang around Madison Square Garden as Brock Lesnar departed WWE in 2004.

Lesnar faced Goldberg at WrestleMania 20, but it was revealed prior to the match that both men would be walking away from the company, which resulted in a toxic response from the audience throughout the match.

When WWE fans don't like something they will let you know about it...



Both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg felt the wrath of MSG at WrestleMania 20 😳



It had become common knowledge that both would be leaving the company after that match. pic.twitter.com/ZOfCWKVhe3 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 14, 2021

The news stunned the WWE Universe, as Brock had become one of the main characters in WWE. Lesnar cited that he could no longer keep up with WWE's travel schedule to continue working for the company full-time.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE a few years later on a part-time basis, which allowed him to compete at the rate he desired all those years ago.

Lesnar stunned the WWE Universe by walking out the night after WrestleMania 28 to confront John Cena in the middle of the ring.

