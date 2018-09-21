5 subtle hints during the initial Shield run that indicated Roman Reigns' WWE future

The SHIELD made their debut at Survivor Series 2012.

The Shield is one of the most dominating factions in WWE. They caused havoc to everything they saw. WWE protected the hounds of justice incredibly well. WWE even went as far as to rate them above legendary factions like New World Order, D Generation X, Four Horsemen, and Evolution. One of the most important characteristics Shield showcased was it being a faction of three equal brothers. There were no leaders or subordinates in the shield.

However, if one looked at every nook and cranny of the initial Shield run, one could find that WWE was protecting Roman Reigns more than Seth Rollins or Dean Ambrose. There were a few hints that showcased WWE's attitude towards the big dog and in this article, we are going to rewind those signs.

#5 Reigns barely took any pinfall

Shield's first clean loss.

The Shield did not lose many matches. But whenever they lost, WWE made sure that Roman Reigns never took the pin. Shield's first clean loss came at the hands of Team Hell No and Randy Orton on June 14th episode of SmackDown, where Seth Rollins tapped out to Daniel Bryan's yes lock.

In subsequent weeks, Dean Ambrose also got pinned. But it took an 11 on 3 handicap elimination match for Reigns to be pinned for the first time in his WWE career.

#4 Reigns never tapped out

Dean Ambrose tapping out to Hell's gate.

As mentioned earlier, Shield got their first loss when Seth Rollins tapped out to Yes locks. A few weeks later, Dean Ambrose had a match against the Undertaker, where the Undertaker won by applying the Hell's gate and the lunatic fringe tapped out immediately.

However, Reigns is yet to officially tap out in his WWE career. He has lost some matches by passing out, but the big never escaped a tough submission spot by tapping out. Not tapping out is one of the biggest signs of the face of the company. Hogan, Austin, and Cena barely tapped out ever since they were elevated to the main event scene.

