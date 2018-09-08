5 subtle ways in which WWE has made us support Roman Reigns

It's a given that WWE has been trying to push Roman Reigns as the next big thing for quite some time now, but he's undoubtedly set to be the next big face of the company.

Roman Reigns made his main roster debut as part of The Shield. Along with Roman Reigns, two other wrestlers made their main roster debut - Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Both these superstars are also booked quite well, but it's the Samoan who receives the most attention.

Roman Reign's run in WWE, post The Shield split, for the first time has been on the receiving end of huge criticism from the WWE Universe. No wonder there is a big-detailed Wikipedia page dedicated to the persona and reception of Roman Reigns. According to the article, WWE Universe got really fed up with the strong, relentless push that Reigns had received, and the fact that he was able to take down every opponent.

In just around 5 years with the company, Roman Reigns has managed to achieve feats which are highly decorated and this causes an extreme amount of discomfort in the audience. He has also headlined WrestleMania for four years in a row now. There seems to be no doubt that WrestleMania 34 is also heading his way, with his cousin, The Rock, being put into the picture with the Universal belt on the line.

WWE has made these mistakes in the past with other wrestlers, but the fact that WWE has stuck with Roman Reigns for around 5 years now speaks volume about how hell-bent the WWE are on trying to establish Roman as the face of the company.

Let's take a look at the five subtle ways in which the WWE has made us begin to love Roman Reigns.

#5 The Shield's Reunion

Shield reunites to take down Braun Strowman

This time around. The Shield's reunion brings about more reasons to be happy. Dean Ambrose returning from injury and carrying a heel look drove fans to a frenzy. The moment Dean Ambrose returned, the WWE Universe was anticipating The Shield reunion. While it did not happen during Lesnar and Roman at SummerSlam, the faction joined hands again to take down the monster among men, Braun Strowman.

How is it helping? Cheering for The Shield includes cheering for Roman Reigns, and this time around, the scenario is a lot different than it was when these three first joined hands. Those spears bring about cheers and superman punches send a loud roar in the audience, all because now he is a member of The Shield, unlike any other.

