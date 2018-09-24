5 successful WWE tag teams you most likely don't remember

The Hardy Boyz - legendary

The WWE has had its fair share of tag teams over the years, and many of them have been extremely memorable. There are teams that not only live on in people's memories, but become legends and are immortalised forever.

From teams like D-Generation X and their signature crotch chop, Batista and Rey Mysterio who embodied the perfect combination of speed and strength, The Dudley Boyz who made the tables their own, to The Hardy Boyz who took the WWE Universe on an extreme ride every time they stepped into the ring and cut loose.

Some tag teams however, despite their success in the the ring have faded from our collective memories. Here's a list of some tag teams that you might have forgotten.

#5 Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty

Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty

During his time in the WWE, Rikishi was one of the most famous wrestlers, earning the respect of everyone who stepped foot in the ring with him, and anyone who had the pleasure of watching him wrestle.

Scotty 2 Hotty made a name for himself in the wrestling business by winning the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, this made everybody take notice of his talent. Rikishi and Scotty first joined forces as part of the stable Too Cool, but that didn’t last long.

They parted ways in 2000, but came back together and won the tag team championship on February 3, 2004. They were successful at WrestleMania XX, but lost their titles on April 22 2004, and WWE later released Rikishi, and that was the end of that tag team.

#4 Rey Mysterio and Rob Van Dam

They were a dominant team

Without a doubt two of the most successful high flyers not only in the WWE but also in the entire pro wrestling industry are Rey Mysterio and Rob Van Dam, and in 2004 they joined forces to form a dominant tandem.

The tag team was created when Rob Van Dam was drafted to SmackDown and joined forces with Rey to face off against The Dudley Boyz. They were a dominant team but broke up a bit later as RVD concentrated his attention on the US Championship.

After failing to capture the US title, RVD teamed up with Ray once again, and they won the tag team belts from Kenzo Suzuki and René Duprée. Their reign lasted for 35 days until RVD suffered an injury that sidelined him from active competition.

