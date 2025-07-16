5 SummerSlam 2025 matches scrapped by WWE

The match card for WWE SummerSlam is finally shaping up, and the fans are hyped up for the premium live event. Some massive showdowns have been confirmed for the show, which the WWE Universe already expected. However, a few matches that the fans had predicted are yet to be confirmed for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

Several matches had initially been planned for the premium live event, but some of them have now been scrapped, reportedly.

Considering developments from the action-packed weekend in Atlanta, let’s check out a few matches that have seemingly been scrapped by WWE.

#5. Naomi vs. Bianca Belair

Ad

Trending

After the massive showdown between Naomi and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, fans expected Bianca Belair to enter the storyline and get involved in the feud, either in a Triple Threat match between the three stars or have a showdown against Naomi.

However, with Bianca still out injured, the match was seemingly scrapped, and things turned around after Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new Women’s World Champion. The veteran is now set to face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat showdown at the premium live event.

Ad

#4. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

The CM Punk and Seth Rollins rivalry has continued to heat up over several months now, and another singles showdown between both men was initially expected for SummerSlam, this time in a rubber match.

However, The Best in the World took an alternate path briefly when he was booked for a match against John Cena, termed 'One Last Time,' instantly capturing the WWE Universe's attention. In a further blow, Rollins’ unfortunate injury at Saturday Night's Main Event has now left the fans completely disheartened.

Ad

#3. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan vs. Finn Balor & Roxanne Perez

The cracks between The Judgment Day have seemingly been papered over, and the backstage issues between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor seemed to have calmed down a bit over the past few weeks. Since Liv Morgan got injured during a match on the red brand, things haven’t been the same for the faction.

Ad

A massive tag team match involving Morgan and her boyfriend, Dominik, against Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez was seemingly planned for SummerSlam. However, with Liv’s injury a few weeks ago, things turned around, and the match was written off.

#2. LA Knight and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

The duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, under the guidance of Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, has been making headlines with their display of dominance. Both stars managed to engage in a feud with a number of stars over the past few weeks, and were expected to face LA Knight and Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Ad

However, with Seth Rollins’ unfortunate injury, the entire storyline was seemingly amended, and massive changes are now being made, with a prime fallout being the supposedly planned match getting scrapped.

#1. WWE's Ultimate Feud: Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Ad

After months of waiting, the fans were seemingly set to witness Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a singles match after years. The history between the two men is incredible, which was expected to play a role at SummerSlam.

However, Rollins’ sudden injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event completely changed the landscape of the story. Fans will now have to wait and see how WWE replaces the massive match with another option for Roman at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More