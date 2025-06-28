5 SummerSlam 2025 matches WWE can set up at Night of Champions

Tonight's WWE Night of Champions will set the tone for this year's SummerSlam. The Saudi Arabia premium live event is set to feature some of the high-stakes matches with championship implications.

The winner of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will challenge for either the WWE Women's Championship or the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will clash in a dream match in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, with the winner set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As for the Undisputed WWE Championship itself, the richest prize in the sport will be contested for tonight as well, as John Cena and CM Punk go one-on-one for the first time in 12 years, and perhaps for the last time ever. So, with the stakes high and the roads many, yet dry, let us look at six featured SummerSlam matches that WWE can set up at Night of Champions: Riyadh.

5. Jade Cargill beats Asuka at Night of Champions; challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam

In what is perhaps the most unpredictable marquee match on the card for Night of Champions, Jade Cargill is set to go one-on-one against Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Given that both women are from different brands, they will challenge for different titles, unlike the winner of the King of the Ring Tournament, who will inevitably challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Nevertheless, since Asuka stood tall last night on SmackDown, the classic go-home show trope entails that Cargill will likely win the QOTR finals tonight. Among other major factors, Naomi being Ms. Money in the Bank further makes this a logical narrative decision.

She could be heavily involved in the build-up to this match, and, perhaps, cash in the MITB contract at SummerSlam, either on Stratton or post-match on Cargill.

4. Jade Cargill beats Asuka at Night of Champions; challenges Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Naomi is the Ms. Money in the Bank, and she holds the power to cash in for the title anytime and anywhere. Rather than waiting for Jade Cargill to get close to winning the championship or even cashing in right after Cargill becomes champion, the real-life Bloodline member could cash in on Tiffany Stratton ahead of SummerSlam. The former Glow does have personal problems with both The Storm and The Buff Barbie.

This would give Cargill a bitter and challenging rival to overcome in her quest to become the WWE Women's Champion, and could result in a crowning moment at SummerSlam. Alternatively, it would be the perfect stage for Bianca Belair to return and spoil either Jade or Naomi's party.

No one would know where her allegiances lie, and WWE could craft a compelling narrative heading into SummerSlam with the dynamic between Naomi, Jade Cargill, and eventually Bianca Belair.

3. Asuka beats Jade Cargill at Night of Champions; challenges IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam

Despite last night's events on SmackDown, Asuka remains a strong and logical winner of the QOTR Tournament. Her history with IYO SKY, as part of Damage CTRL, and a potential clash of generations between two of the greatest Joshi wrestlers of all time seems an enticing prospect.

The match was teased on RAW this week, with SKY looking forward to wrestling what she thought was her Damage CTRL teammate, but Asuka made it clear that the stable is a concept of the past. If The Empress of Tomorrow wins tonight, we might see her turn heel on IYO SKY ahead of SummerSlam to kick the feud into the next gear.

The Empress of Tomorrow was initially the firm favorite to become the Queen of the Ring, and she might realize another major milestone in her decorated career at Night of Champions. Once again, Naomi, who was present during the Asuka-Cargill confrontation last night on SmackDown.

After all, Cargill winning the QOTR Tournament makes narrative sense, but so does the prospect of Naomi costing The Storm the final. Asuka's not hesitating to take advantage would perfectly foreshadow her imminent return to the dark side.

2. Cody Rhodes beats Randy Orton at Night of Champions; challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam

In what are the likely winners of tonight's Undisputed WWE Championship match and the King of the Ring finals, the long-rumored rematch between Cody Rhodes and John Cena might be set up for SummerSlam on tonight's Night of Champions PLE.

How both Cena and Rhodes, the build-up to the match, and the bout itself will be received over the next few weeks is anyone's guess, and it is quite a detailed discourse for this article. Nonetheless, it is unfortunate how negatively their feud leading up to WrestleMania is viewed.

In hindsight, the quality of the main event—or, more specifically, the Travis Scott debacle and The Rock's absence—is the primary cause of this revisionist history. Fans were enraged about the supposed payoff for weeks, and are still clearly angry about it. During the build-up to WrestleMania, though, the feud was actually received quite positively.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will have a chance to shut this unfair criticism leading up to SummerSlam. With Cody's consistency as an in-ring performer, he could redeem himself and give The Last Real Champion one of his best matches in the past few years at SummerSlam.

Whatever happens over the summer, though, at least the WWE Universe will be treated to a dream match (if not the start of something much bigger) between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton at Night of Champions tonight.

1. Cody Rhodes beats Randy Orton at Night of Champions; challenges CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk is one of the most highly anticipated matches in WWE's current landscape. The dynamic between Punk and Rhodes is unparalleled, with a history stretching back decades, as well as their AEW connection and their real-life and on-screen dynamics since the Chicago native's return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Whenever their feud inevitably happens, there are layers to unravel that are seldom witnessed in professional wrestling. The promo battles between Cody and Punk alone are sure to set the WWE Universe on fire.

Is it likely we get this match at SummerSlam? No. But if CM Punk shocks the world tonight by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, we could see the beginning of another fiery "Summer of Punk" leading to a clash against The American Nightmare this August.

