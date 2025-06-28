3 WWE Night of Champions 2025 spoilers you need to know

Ahead of WWE Night of Champions: Riyadh later tonight, speculations are rampant as to how the key matches of the night will pan out, especially certain marquee bouts, with stakes higher than ever.

Three matches stand out in this regard—the Queen of the Ring Tournament final, the King of the Ring Tournament final, and John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship. With Night of Champions just hours away and the build-up to the PLE now complete, let's explore three scenarios that one can almost consider spoilers for the show:

#3. Asuka vs. Jade Cargill: Queen of the Ring Tournament final, with major implications for the women's division

Before last night, one could have argued that Asuka was the favorite to become the new Queen of the Ring, with a shot at IYO SKY and the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam a very likely possibility. In fact, in a backstage segment on RAW this week, this match was clearly teased, with Asuka also making it clear to The Genius of The Sky that Damage CTRL is an entity of the past.

However, recent storyline developments on SmackDown involving Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill have made the prospect of Cargill winning the QOTR Tournament an enticing route, too. With Asuka standing tall over Cargill last night, The Empress of Tomorrow has the psychological advantage heading into Night of Champions, especially with Naomi lurking in the shadows.

But if the age-old wrestling trope of the person set to go over at a PLE suffering a setback on the go-home shows is anything to go by, The Empress of Tomorrow is unlikely to become the Queen of the Ring. Therefore, Cargill is almost guaranteed to win the crown tonight at Night of Champions: Riyadh. In doing so, she will finally achieve the breakthrough milestone she has been waiting for since joining the global juggernaut.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton: King of the Ring Tournament final, perhaps too big for Night of Champions, and with a lot more on the line

At Night of Champions, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will finally square off for the first time since The American Nightmare's return to WWE and quick and steady ascension to the spot he occupies now—the face of the company. Fans have been clamoring for the mentor-protege match for years, and yet, the moment has somehow arrived a bit too soon, or has it?

Rhodes and Orton both have scores to settle with John Cena, as well as layered histories with CM Punk, with some combination of these names set to headline SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes has been the favorite to win the KOTR Tournament since before the brackets were even announced. He is a virtual guarantee to defeat Randy Orton tonight at Night of Champions.

The best part is that Orton's potential loss can kickstart the build to a proper feud between The Apex Predator and The American Nightmare, one that could see The Viper turn heel on Rhodes somewhere down the line, possibly after Cody regains the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The prospect of a heel Cody Rhodes also remains fascinating. The 39-year-old winning tonight may be a virtual lock, but the roads twining hereafter are anything but; and much like The Viper, they could curl, twist, tease, and shock. Tonight might just be the prologue to potentially one of the greatest feuds of this decade.

#1. John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship will headline the Night of Champions PLE

On the night, one story might just be beginning, and another one will seemingly come to an end. John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship is by far the most highly anticipated match of the summer so far, and the ramifications of this bout will set the tone for the Road to SummerSlam and the rest of 2025.

While Cena has long been considered the favorite for this match, Punk gaining the upper hand with his insane rap performance last night seems to have all but confirmed that The Unseen 17 will retain his gold tonight.

As for the potential of a cash-in by Seth Rollins, with CM Punk in the mix, there is always a chance. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that it happens tonight, although an appearance by Rollins and some kind of interaction or distraction is certainly plausible. It is unknown whether Rollins is even in Saudi Arabia for the weekend.

Nevertheless, on the back and in the midst of levels of controversy even abnormal for CM Punk, as well as the prospect of a hostile crowd, The Second City Saint was able to get Saudi Arabia firmly behind him last night. Here is another bonus spoiler, though: Punk may have gotten out of the Saudi Arabian fans' ill graces, but he still won't be the sentimental favorite for the Saudis tonight at Night of Champions.

If anything, the passionate fans will split right down the middle, with "Let's Go Cena, CM Punk" chants sure to echo across Kingdom Arena tonight.

