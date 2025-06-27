Did CM Punk actually push a young WWE fan in viral video from Saudi Arabia? The truth revealed

A clip circulating online shows what appears to be CM Punk shoving a young fan in Saudi Arabia, leading to massive backlash across social media.
The outrage has only intensified due to Punk’s long-documented opposition to performing in Saudi Arabia, a stance he held years before signing with AEW, let alone returning to WWE. Now that he’s reversed course and is back in the Kingdom, even working the controversy into storyline, he is being criticized for that decision, too, with many calling him hypocritical.
However, let us keep aside any sort of pre-conceived notions, whether positive or negative, when it comes to this latest slew of controversial acts involving perhaps the most controversial man in the wrestling business.
A closer look at the video reveals that the actual physical contact came from a security guard behind CM Punk, meaning he didn't directly push the young fan. Punk merely kept the fan at arm’s length; hardly a warm gesture, but far from an aggressive shove.
Saudi fans are not taking kindly to CM Punk
CM Punk draws some of the loudest reactions in the business, whether positive, negative, or split right down the middle. Since his WWE return, he remains one of the most beloved stars in professional wrestling. But during tonight’s Night of Champions kickoff, he was relentlessly booed, at least initially, whether because of the viral video, his past stance on Saudi shows, or simply because John Cena will be in action in Saudi Arabia for the last time this weekend.
Upon Punk coming out in front of the crowd, though, the fans were as excited as ever, chanting his name and singing his song. He even took ownership of his 2019 tweet directed at The Miz and apologized for his past comments during the kickoff, winning back a significant portion of the crowd. Whatever the reason, The Voice of the Voiceless is again firmly in the spotlight, and as always, he wouldn’t have it any other way.
If anyone thinks this unpredictability might somehow negatively impact Punk or his match with John Cena, let us remember whom we are dealing with here: two men who thrive on whatever reaction they get from fans, as they artfully work it to their advantage. The WWE Universe is expected to be pro-John Cena on SmackDown and at Night of Champions. Nonetheless, one thing is certain: "Let's go Cena, CM Punk" chants will be ringing throughout Riyadh over the weekend.
The Second City Saint has also promised something shocking on SmackDown tonight. Bear in mind, all this controversy and whatever happens on SmackDown tonight, comes exactly 14 years after one of the greatest WWE moments in history