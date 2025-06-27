Did CM Punk actually push a young WWE fan in viral video from Saudi Arabia? The truth revealed

A clip circulating online shows what appears to be CM Punk shoving a young fan in Saudi Arabia, leading to massive backlash across social media.

Ad

The outrage has only intensified due to Punk’s long-documented opposition to performing in Saudi Arabia, a stance he held years before signing with AEW, let alone returning to WWE. Now that he’s reversed course and is back in the Kingdom, even working the controversy into storyline, he is being criticized for that decision, too, with many calling him hypocritical.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, let us keep aside any sort of pre-conceived notions, whether positive or negative, when it comes to this latest slew of controversial acts involving perhaps the most controversial man in the wrestling business.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

A closer look at the video reveals that the actual physical contact came from a security guard behind CM Punk, meaning he didn't directly push the young fan. Punk merely kept the fan at arm’s length; hardly a warm gesture, but far from an aggressive shove.

Ad

Saudi fans are not taking kindly to CM Punk

CM Punk draws some of the loudest reactions in the business, whether positive, negative, or split right down the middle. Since his WWE return, he remains one of the most beloved stars in professional wrestling. But during tonight’s Night of Champions kickoff, he was relentlessly booed, at least initially, whether because of the viral video, his past stance on Saudi shows, or simply because John Cena will be in action in Saudi Arabia for the last time this weekend.

Ad

Ad

Upon Punk coming out in front of the crowd, though, the fans were as excited as ever, chanting his name and singing his song. He even took ownership of his 2019 tweet directed at The Miz and apologized for his past comments during the kickoff, winning back a significant portion of the crowd. Whatever the reason, The Voice of the Voiceless is again firmly in the spotlight, and as always, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If anyone thinks this unpredictability might somehow negatively impact Punk or his match with John Cena, let us remember whom we are dealing with here: two men who thrive on whatever reaction they get from fans, as they artfully work it to their advantage. The WWE Universe is expected to be pro-John Cena on SmackDown and at Night of Champions. Nonetheless, one thing is certain: "Let's go Cena, CM Punk" chants will be ringing throughout Riyadh over the weekend.

The Second City Saint has also promised something shocking on SmackDown tonight. Bear in mind, all this controversy and whatever happens on SmackDown tonight, comes exactly 14 years after one of the greatest WWE moments in history

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More