Randy Orton to turn heel after losing to Sami Zayn on SmackDown & injure 13-time WWE champion? Potential explored

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will feature a highly anticipated King of the Ring semi-final. The clash will be the first of two semi-finals, and a lot is at stake. Randy Orton will take on Sami Zayn, with the winner facing either Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes in the final. Whoever wins the tournament will receive a world title opportunity at SummerSlam.

Despite The Viper's star power and status, the clash between him and Sami Zayn is evenly matched, and either star could walk away with the win tonight on SmackDown. Some clear signs point towards Zayn emerging victorious, but if the former Intercontinental Champion does win, it is unlikely that Orton will lose clean.

Given the crowded and complex main event scene across RAW and SmackDown, perhaps some interference might end up costing The Legend Killer the victory. Although Zayn may not intentionally secure the win through shenanigans, it wouldn't stop The Viper from feeling aggrieved.

If Orton feels cheated, or even feels like he was robbed of a win, the voices might start acting up after months of frustration, and tonight could be one of, if not the last straw, that breaks the camel's back.

Consider this scenario: After the bell, Randy Orton is involved in an argument with Sami Zayn after what he considers a humiliating or unfair defeat. Perhaps, he even delivers an RKO to Zayn in frustration. Cody Rhodes rushes in, visibly concerned, attempting to steady Orton. But the 14-time world champion, already on edge, ignores Cody’s outreach.

Instead of walking away, he lets loose and goes after Cody Rhodes much like Kevin Owens did earlier this year.

Whether tonight's hypothetical explosion is more than a one-off would only be made clearer through time. Maybe Orton does not turn on SmackDown tonight and controls himself.

But the potential for establishing cracks in Orton's head, his newly found morality, and his relationship with Cody Rhodes remains. The latter option, building to a slow-burn heel turn aligns better with the long-term storytelling strategy of Triple H and is the better fit for the Orton/Rhodes conflict.

The future of Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton if The American Nightmare falls victim to the RKO tonight on SmackDown

A less-than-100% Cody might succumb to defeat against Jey Uso as early as the semi-finals next Monday. While Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are left to fight for the KOTR crown, with one of the two (probably Sami) challenging Gunther, or perhaps Seth Rollins, for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Orton might be suspended because of his actions.

Perhaps Cody himself demands that Orton be reinstated, much like his feud with Kevin Owens. Following Night of Champions, WWE might consider a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Championship, featuring John Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton.

Another direction could see Orton and Rhodes simply go at it in a featured one-on-one match at SummerSlam, with nothing but rage, vitriol, and love-turned-hate fueling one of the most personal matches of the year.

