5 Blockbuster SummerSlam Moments That Changed WWE Forever

WWE will head to Brooklyn, NY in two weeks from now in the Barclays Center to host the thirty-first edition of WWE SummerSlam.

While the match-card may be advertising talented superstars from both the brands, the creative team has failed to entice the audience, as of late.SmackDown Live seems to be having the upper hand as far as pacy storytelling is concerned with some legitimate feuds between superstars.

Since SummerSlam is treated as the second biggest show of the year, it carries a lot of significance, both in and out of the squared circle. The biggest party of the summer is widely recognized as a show where the creative team takes the most possible risks, with the hope of delivering something special.

With these special risky moments, the company has been able to shake the core of their foundations and altered the landscape of their own business. So without further ado, let's dive deep and see the top SummerSlam moments that changed the landscape of WWE forever.

#5 Finn Balor becomes the First-Ever Universal Champion on his debut PPV - SummerSlam 2016

What a moment

There was a time when Finn Balor was a potential main-event threat and was being seriously considered to replace Roman Reigns as the next big thing in WWE.

After the Big Dog was suspended due to failing a drug test, multiple reports suggested that the company has moved on from the 2015 Royal Rumble winner, and could be looking for some potential replacements to be the face of the company.

Enter the longest-reigning NXT Champion. Finn Balor's debut on Monday Night Raw was a sensational one, with the Extraordinary man defeating Roman Reigns clean in the main event, thus, qualifying to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Considering how the NXT superstar rose to the occasion, overcoming the Big Dog certainly felt like a massive push was on the cards. The Demon King went on to defeat the Architect at the biggest party of the summer and became the First-Ever Universal Champion.

Imagining a guy of his stature defeating two-third of the Shield, on different occasions stated that WWE has definitely embraced the notion of talent over physical agility.

While he suffered a dreadful shoulder injury that night at the Barclays Center, there's no denying that history can never write off that he was the guy WWE chose over Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

