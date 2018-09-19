5 super weird storylines WWE wants you to forget

Custody of Dominick Ladder Match

I am not particularly invested in storylines when watching WWE as long as two wrestlers are delivering in the ring. Yes, it is highly recommended to have a storyline when two superstars are wrestling inside the ring, because it doesn't make sense when two superstars are just fighting for no reason.

But these reasons can sometimes become so absurd that it is confusing why the superstars were pitted against each other in the first place.

The most recent example was Bobby Lashley's feud with Sami Zayn, and there are so many other feuds had storylines that were totally absurd and did not make any sense.

These kinds of storylines even after involving great superstars only make the matches uninteresting. Today, we take a look at the 5 super weird storylines WWE would probably want you to forget about.

Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero

This is my favorite storyline that featured two of the top stars of WWE in a very absurd feud. Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerero found themselves fighting for the custody of their son, Dominic. When Rey Mysterio found out that Dominick's real father was actually Eddie Guerrero, this bad blood feud took another level.

WWE booked both the wrestlers in ladder match. The catch here was, the first wrestler to use the ladder to get the briefcase which had the papers would get the custody of Dominick. The feud ended with Rey Mysterio defeating Eddie Guerero in the custody-papers match after Eddie's wife turned on his on-screen husband and helped Rey get the papers.

This story was definitely really absurd, as court proceedings were sorted out in a ladder's match with papers inside a briefcase. This storyline still remains as one of the weirdest storylines in WWE's history involving two of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

