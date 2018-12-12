3 WWE Superstars that were affected by Roman Reigns' continuous push

Former Universal Champion

Over the past few decades every major promotion has hand picked one performer that embodied the spirit of the company. Every era in the wrestling business has seen the rise of a megastar that carried the wrestling business on their shoulders.

From Ric Flair in the NWA to Sting in WCW there have been performers that have christened as the face of the company not by the management but by the fans themselves. Vince McMahon has always had a knack of picking the right people to lead the WWE into the new era.

Over the past few years we had seen the management trying their best to push Roman Reigns. But they have been unsuccessful in persuading the fans to get behind him as the face of the company. Roman Reigns push adversely affecting the other talent in the locker room.

WWE refuses to acknowledge the fact that the fans have their own opinions and want their elected stars to be the next mega face of the company.

Here are 3 Superstars who were negatively affected by Roman Reigns' continous push.

#3 Braun Strowman

The Monster among Men

The Monster Among Men was involved in a high stakes rivalry with Reigns and he was booked as an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. WWE noticed that Strowman was getting louder pops than Reigns so they made sure to sidetrack Braun's progress and focuse on Reigns instead.

While Strowman competed for the universal title the idea was always for Roman Reigns to dethrone brock lesnar thereby cementing his status as the flagship star of the company.

Strowman is one of the most popular stars in the WWE today and it's a crying shame that the company was hell bent on making Reigns the face of the organization while holding back the other talent.

