5 Superstar returns we could see on the Road to WrestleMania 36

Stephen Moree FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania is just months away and we only have a few matches that seem to be planned for the big show. This leaves opportunities for returning Superstars, whether it be from injury or part-timers coming in to help with star power to help shape The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania features almost seven hours of wrestling and has upwards of almost 18 matches that night. This leaves plenty of space as two of those matches are battle royales - where you could feature a returning Superstar from injury, or even a debuting Superstar to get a featured win.

In this article, I will be taking a look at five of the more realistic returns that could happen and where they may make the most sense. Let us know who you believe will return and continue checking out Sportskeeda on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5 Nia Jax

Nia Jax

Nia Jax has been out with injury since 2019 and was reported to be cleared for a return last month around the Royal Rumble. If you check out her Twitter and Instagram as of late, she has been hanging and working out with other WWE Superstars. Jax could be held back until after WrestleMania. However, she is a name that could fit perfectly in a few roles leading up to the big weekend event.

The first way could be a return into the battle royal setting up either a big feud for someone who eliminates her during her return or her winning the match and potentially making her a number one contender. Another way could be pairing her back with Tamina and making a run at the tag titles held by Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Finally, she could be put into the title picture over on the Smackdown side where an injured Sasha Banks is leaving a void to be filled.

1 / 5 NEXT