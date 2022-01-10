5 Superstars Alexa Bliss could target upon her WWE RAW return 

Alexa Bliss is returning to RAW and from the looks of it, she is coming back for revenge. While we do not yet know what's on her agenda, it does seem like she has a lot on her mind.

Let's do what we wrestling fans love to do most, which is speculate. Who do we think Bliss will target once she shows up on RAW? In this list, there are five likely candidates who could be in her crosshairs.

Be sure to share your thoughts about who you think could be next for Little Miss Bliss. If you'd like to see Alexa Bliss take on someone from the roster, voice your thoughts in the comments.

#5 Is Alexa Bliss coming for Rhea Ripley next?

Alexa Bliss just lasted a minute in the 2021 Royal Rumble, even though she came in as one of the favorites. This is because Rhea Ripley tossed her over the top rope. When Bliss speaks of avenging and revenging, this may be fresh in her mind.

The Nightmare and Alexa Bliss are clearly top stars and yes, they have Nikki A.S.H. as the common denominator who is close to both of these women. There is a storyline to be explored here and it may finally allow one of these two women to turn heel. Ripley needs a heel turn a lot more than Bliss does because she's been stuck in the tag team division for far too long.

WWE RAW needs a secondary feud away from the title and there is probably no better woman for this role than Alexa Bliss. Rhea Ripley is a competent dance partner and together these two superstars can make magic. Especially if Bliss returns as 'The Goddess' once again.

