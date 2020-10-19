5 Superstars Andrade needs to face if he returns to NXT

The 2020 WWE Draft has come and gone, and a few notable Superstars were left in free agency. Former NXT Champion, Andrade, was never picked up by RAW or SmackDown. El Idolo has been putting up some classic NXT highlights on his Twitter account leaving fans to wonder if he would be returning to the Black and Gold brand soon.

Andrade's time in NXT, especially after pairing up with Zelina Vega, was incredible. His rivalry with Johnny Gargano over the NXT Championship is considered to be one of the best in the Black and Gold brand's history. He has also had some incredible matches with other big names in NXT as well.

If he does return back to the Black and Gold brand, he would be welcomed back with open arms by the NXT Universe..

With Finn Balor, Breezango, Ember Moon and Killian Dain returning to the Black and Gold brand, adding another highlight competitor from the NXT's past would help in elevating it.

The landscape of NXT has changed in the two years that Andrade has been away and there are a lot of new faces he could start a feud with. So without any further delay, let's look at five Superstars Andrade needs to face if he returns to NXT.

Honorable Mentions:

Finn Balor- We've seen it before but it would be better in NXT.

Cameron Grimes- Taking Andrade to the Moon!

Austin Theory- Revenge for Theory.

#5 Isaiah "Swerve" Scott- NXT is Swerve's House

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott needs a fresh rivalry against a top name

Simply put, The King of Swerve Style is one of the best wrestlers in NXT at the moment. During his lengthy feud against Legado Del Fantasma, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott brought out more of a mean streak, which is something that the former United States Champion could take advantage of.

Andrade is a crafty Superstar and is someone who easily takes advantage of his opponent's mistakes.

The issue with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is that he is yet to get a signature win in WWE. While he has produced some incredible performances against the best talent in the company, it seems that the man can't win big matches.

We have seen that during his current feud with Santos Escobar over the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Swerve desperately needs a victory over a top opponent to get him back on track. Why not give him Andrade at an upcoming NXT TakeOver event?

The two can definitely tear the house down and could finally send Swerve to the top.