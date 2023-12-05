5 Superstars who can be the cover star of WWE 2K24

While no official release date has been announced for WWE 2K24, fans are hoping for news soon if previous iterations of the games are anything to go by, with 2K keen to have a new installment out before WrestleMania next April.

One key aspect of any sports video game is undoubtedly the cover star. Over the years, top names like The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Becky Lynch have all been featured on 2K covers.

Join us as we take a look at five top WWE Superstars who could be the cover star for 2K24.

#5 - WWE's straight-edge star

November 2023 saw the triumphant and shocking WWE return of CM Punk. The Chicago native made his first appearance for the company since January 2014 after he left under controversial circumstances.

Since his comeback, fans have treated him like the big star he is, with many wanting him to reach the top of the card once again and become world champion.

While it was not with 2K, CM Punk has featured as a cover star before, as during the height of his previous run in World Wrestling Entertainment, he was front and center on the WWE '13 cover.

Having now reached legendary status in the company, do not be surprised if the Second City Saint graces the cover of 2k24 next year.

#4 - Mami continues her rise

One performer who has arguably been the MVP in the entire pro wrestling business this year has been Rhea Ripley.

The Australian has established herself as one of the biggest and most popular stars in the company and has held the Women's World Championship for the majority of 2023.

If Rhea Ripley can indeed make it onto the cover of 2k24, she will join an elite group, as Becky Lynch is currently the only woman to feature on the front cover of a World Wrestling Entertainment video game.

#3 - The Beast has been virtually unleashed

Expand Tweet

Over the years, the company has looked to use current stars on the cover to further that performer's star power. They have also often looked to use legends for casual fans to be immediately invested in the product.

One performer who could once again grace the cover for 2K would be The Beast, Brock Lesnar. The conqueror is no stranger to WWE video game covers as he has appeared on three separate occasions, from SmackDown: Shut Your Mouth to Here Comes the Pain, as well as 2k17.

Brock's potential involvement in the 2k24 cover would also highlight his longevity and relevance in the business, as it would be more than 20 years since he first featured on a video game cover

#2 - The American Nightmare continues his story

Despite not having achieved legendary status in World Wrestling Entertainment, one performer who has positioned himself as the face of the company for all of 2023 is The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

The son of Dusty Rhodes started off 2023 in the best way possible by winning the Royal Rumble match, which then enabled him to go on to the main event of WrestleMania. While he was not successful on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the match secured his spot as the top babyface in the company.

He would then go on to have stellar matches against top names like Brock Lesnar, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Having already declared himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, Rhodes would undoubtedly be a great pick as the cover star of 2k24, with many expecting him to once again be a part of the main event of WrestleMania next year.

#1 - The Head of the Table continues his reign

The top dog in World Wrestling Entertainment for almost a decade now has been The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has held the gold for an astonishing 1,182 days, the longest championship reign of the 21st century.

2k24 would not be the first time that Roman Reigns has been on the cover, as he and Becky Lynch were on the front of the game for 2k20. Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel in 2019, Roman said that being on the cover was a big moment for his career.

“It’s an absolute honor, just A: to be back and to be back in the mix. But you know, to have such a huge responsibility and to be able to check off the box of being on the cover." (1:40 - 2:00)

Since his last time being on the cover, Roman has gone on to establish himself as an even bigger star with even more WrestleMania main events under his belt, which would make his inclusion extremely justified.