5 Superstars who can defeat Big E for the WWE Championship

This past Monday, Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and became WWE Champion. His achievement was much to the delight of fans and wrestlers alike. But who (who?) will step up to the New Day member and challenge for the title?

The company seems intent on pushing Big E as a true main-event star, so we can expect him to have a long run with the championship. He is set to prove himself in this role, with a variety of opponents gunning for him.

But it remains to be seen who will ultimately dethrone Big E. There are quite a few options for the spot. Several stars currently on RAW could be the next WWE Champion, as long as they stay on the Red brand following the Draft.

Here are five superstars who can defeat Big E for the WWE Championship. Who do you think will win the title next? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 Randy Orton could become a 15-time world champion at Big E's expense

Right before Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in on RAW, Randy Orton failed to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley. He may have lost his latest title match, but one can never truly dismiss The Viper.

While he is currently one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, one cannot trust Orton to stay loyal to his partner for too long. RK-Bro is likely to explode in 2022. The WWE Championship could even be at stake to make it a bigger deal.

If this happens, expect Randy Orton to become a 15-time world champion. He may turn heel on Riddle and is a solid choice to end Big E's first WWE Title reign. Orton could even drop the belt to The King of Bros.

#4 Bobby Lashley might win back the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley lost the WWE Championship to Big E, but what if he wins it straight back?

If the company decided to keep the title on the New Day member only for the short-term, Lashley might once again reign supreme. He had a dominant run as WWE Champion, standing tall as the top star on RAW.

This might be a way to reunite The Hurt Business, with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin coming back into the fold. The two of them have struggled badly since getting kicked out of the group at the start of Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship reign.

