alking. The latest creation in WWE actually has a ton of potential if handled correctly, and there's a slew of WWE Superstars who are perfect for it.WWE's roster, from RAW to SmackDown to NXT and NXT UK, is filled with brawlers, strikers, amateur wrestlers, and grapplers that would do well in this environment. So far, it doesn't look like RAW Underground is actually limited to the RAW roster, as NXT Superstars have appeared a handful of times.

Quite the opposite. This is me in absolute control. #Reality https://t.co/2u15dh4Dg8 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 11, 2020

Knowing that, surely some Superstars from every roster looking to make a name for themselves would want to step inside of RAW Underground's ring, right? That's why we'll be looking at five Superstars who could earn a major push from RAW Underground.

A good showing on these segments, just one, might be enough to get Vince McMahon interested in some of the Superstars that haven't had a lot of time on the main roster, or those that may have fallen to the bottom of the card as of late. We'll kick things off with a certain former NXT Champion that has seen better days.

#5 Aleister Black rebuilds himself around RAW Underground

Aleister Black may need a reset button that RAW Underground can provide

Aleister Black is one of the best strikers in the entire WWE. From his days as Tommy End to his rebirth on the Black & Gold Brand as Aleister Black, the Striking Man from Amsterdam has proven his worth inside the squared circle. While he was a dominant competitor in NXT, his time on RAW has not worked out as well.

Lately, Black has been on the losing end of a feud with Seth Rollins and Murphy. While the Monday Night Messiah has taken RAW over, minus Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship, Aleister Black was a casualty of war in Rollins' fight against Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

Advertisement

Black's main roster run, in general, hasn't been great. His SmackDown run saw him begging for someone to challenge him to a fight. It's not exactly been smooth sailing for someone that many considered to be a future world champion and top guy in the company.

It's okay, though. Many Superstars stumble before hitting their stride, and this is where Aleister Black pulls that off. The former NXT Champion could light up all kinds of contenders on RAW Underground before transitioning back to the ring for a title reign. The Black Mass is perfect for something like this, and could even allow him to take out big guys like Dabba Kato.