5 Superstars who are in danger of missing WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution will be taking place in just a few days. The all-women's premium live event will be airing live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

Ad

The show is absolutely stacked with seven big-time matches confirmed. Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria will compete in a Triple Threat Match. Additionally, Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus are title matches for the show.

In addition to these blockbuster matches, numerous other stars have been confirmed for the event. Some of the names include Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi, among others.

Ad

Trending

While numerous big names have been confirmed for Evolution, there are some stars yet to be announced for the show. In fact, there are some who are in danger of missing Evolution altogether. This article will look at five names who might end up missing the premium live event this Sunday.

Below are five superstars who are in danger of missing WWE Evolution 2025.

#5. Brie Bella is still not announced for the show

Brie Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. She is best known for her work as one-half of The Bella Twins alongside her sister Nikki. She is also a former Divas Champion, a title she held for over two months back in 2011.

Ad

Bella's last proper match took place on October 8, 2018, where she, Nikki Bella, and Ronda Rousey defeated The Riott Squad on RAW. Her only other action since then was a brief appearance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

In theory, if Brie was going to be on the show, it would likely be through a tag match alongside Nikki Bella. If The Bella Twins aren't competing, that probably means Brie simply won't be appearing at the show in any fashion.

Ad

#4. Piper Niven & #3. Alba Fyre, The Slaygents could miss the show

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Green Regime is a stable on WWE Monday Night RAW. The leader of the group is Chelsea Green, a former Women's Tag Team Champion and the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She is quite popular and is routinely in hilarious segments.

The other two members of the stable are known as Chelsea's Secret Hervice. The Slaygents include Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Both women are quite underrated and always deliver quality performances in the ring.

Ad

Neither woman has been confirmed for Evolution quite yet. Supposing Chelsea Green is in the Women's Battle Royal, the two may appear ringside to help her win, but it seems unlikely that either will have a match. There's a real chance both could end up missing the show altogether, too.

#2. Bianca Belair might not be cleared to compete at WWE Evolution

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bianca Belair's success can't be overstated. Since joining WWE's main roster in 2020, she has held tag team gold and won world titles on both RAW and SmackDown. She has even headlined The Show Of Shows.

The former WrestleMania main eventer hasn't been actively competing in a WWE ring for several months now. She suffered an injury to her hand and hasn't competed since WrestleMania 41. In fact, she has rarely appeared on television since then.

Ad

While there is a chance Bianca Belair will be cleared in time for the show, it seems as if The EST might miss the event altogether. This is unfortunate, but injuries are a reality in pro wrestling that can't be avoided. Even Bianca couldn't avoid the roughness of the ring.

#1. Nikki Cross might not be included due to her involvement with The Wyatt Sicks

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks is a faction on WWE SmackDown. The leader of the group is Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas. He is joined and followed by Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross is one of WWE's most underrated performers. Fans are likely unaware, but The Twisted Sister has held the Women's Tag Team Title with a few different partners, the RAW Women's Championship, and even once held the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

While The Wyatt Sicks gimmick has helped make Nikki more relevant than she has been in a while, it is also somewhat limiting. It is unlikely that Cross will appear in any way unless she shows up and wins the Women's Battle Royal. Given that it means a title match, that feels unlikely. The gimmick limits what Nikki can do; she can't really lose, so as a result, she might miss the show entirely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE