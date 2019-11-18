5 Superstars fans seem to be turning on

Why is The WWE Universe turning on these Superstars?

Fickle.

That is the word that many WWE Superstars have used to describe the WWE Universe, and while there are a lot of fans that will love the company no matter what, that doesn't mean they all will. Furthermore, there is a portion of the fan base that will jump off a Superstar's bandwagon the second they find something they don't like.

It could be debated all day about whether that's justified or not, but that doesn't change the fact some fans are slowly turning on certain Superstars. Unfortunately for these particular Superstars, the fans are sometimes justified in doing so.

With that being said and some fans opinion seemingly changing with the wind, here are five Superstars that the WWE Universe seem to be turning on. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us which Superstars you think fans are turning on.

#5 Braun Strowman

It's no secret that The WWE Universe has turned their back on Braun Strowman.

Remember when Braun Strowman was the biggest thing to hit them main roster since the debut of Asuka? That magical period of time when it seemed like "The Monster Among Men" would strong arm his way all the way into the Universal Title picture and eventually capture The big red belt for himself?

WWE even went so far as to pull of insane stunt after insane stunt, including flipping over a semi truck, imploding a ring with Big Show. and even breaking the ring canvas on one occasion. If nothing else, it was proof that he was the next big thing and that he would be a dominant force in the company.

Unfortunately for Strowman, this wouldn't last and he would quickly fall out of the title picture after a few key losses. WWE did this again and again for one reason or another and it quickly became evident that they had reservations about putting the title on him. It was also evident that rooting for him was fruitless effort.

Booking wasn't Strowman's only problem however, as he was also prone to reciting the same one liners during his promos and reportedly had several backstage incidents that caused management to sour on him. Strowman was able to somewhat recover from this and have high profile feud with Tyson Fury, but fans just don't seem to be behind him as they once were.

