5 Superstars fans want to see back on television

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Nov 2019, 16:10 IST SHARE

The WWE Universe has a laundry list of Superstars they want back on television.

It goes without saying that WWE Superstars are the lifeblood of the product. Without them, there would be no matches, no breathtaking promos and nothing that reminds you of why you love pro wrestling. Maybe it's the fact that they are characters that we can identify with for one reason or another, or maybe they are just extremely admirable and easy to get behind, but the Superstars are what bring the crowd in.

Beyond all that, they are the superheroes that we put our hopes and dreams into. Their losses become our losses and when they go through something, we as fans go through it too. Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, there are a lot of Superstars that fall into that last category right now.

With that being said and a whole lot of Superstars still off of television for one reason or another, here are the five that the WWE Universe probably wants back the most. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us which Superstar you want to see back on TV.

#5 Elias

The WWE Universe still wants to walk with Elias!

Apparently, no one wants to walk with Elias as The Drifter hasn't been seen on television in months and while it's not exactly known why, it still doesn't explain why he hasn't been seen at all. In fact, between most of his gimmick being centered around generating heat and being entertaining, one has to wonder why they don't find something for him to do.

Sure, it might not be the most groundbreaking television that the company has ever put on, but it could serve as a nice side piece in the same way that The Maria and Mike Kanellis saga did. WWE could even give the storyline more of an Attitude Era feel to it, which would be fun to watch in between segments.

Whether Elias is brought back to television soon remains to be seen and will probably depend on if they can do find something interesting to do with him, but it doesn't feel the same without him.

1 / 5 NEXT