5 Superstars you didn't know were WWE Triple Crown winners

Triple Crown winners in WWE are an elite group of stars who have won world titles, midcard titles and tag team titles during their tenure with the company. Not every WWE Superstar gets to enjoy these various championship reigns. As of this writing, only 33 competitors throughout WWE history are Triple Crown winners.

Names you'd expect, such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock and Randy Orton, have all achieved Triple Crown success. But there are also some names on the list that might surprise you.

With that being said, let's take a look at five Superstars who you didn't know were WWE Triple Crown winners.

#5 The Miz is a WWE Triple Crown winner

Where do we start with The Miz? The former reality show star is no doubt one of the greats of his generation. It all started for Miz when he entered the WWE Tough Enough competition in 2004. He didn't win the competition, but he did enough to win over WWE officials, as he eventually earned a contract anyway.

The future WWE Champion always oozed confidence and charisma, but he needed to hone his in-ring skills. Over the years, he put in the hard work to do just that. His dedication to his craft and consistency has certainly put him in the running for a WWE Hall of Fame induction down the road.

The A-Lister's first step to becoming a Triple Crown winner came in 2007, when he won the WWE Tag Team Championship with John Morrison. The Miz and Morrison were a formidable team, and they were one of the top duos in the tag team division at the time.

The Miz took his next step toward the Triple Crown accolade was in 2010, when he shocked the world by becoming the WWE Champion. The Miz cashed-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on RAW to win WWE's most coveted prize. He went on to defend the title at WrestleMania 27, where he defeated John Cena.

His final achievement to complete the Triple Crown list came in 2012, when he became WWE Intercontinental Champion for the first time. This victory marked the first of The Miz's eight reigns, and he is now regarded as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all-time.

The Miz is undoubtedly a genuine superstar in WWE, and he has also developed a remarkably successful career in Hollywood. Whether he's a babyface or heel, here's to many more years of The Miz entertaining the WWE Universe as he does best.

