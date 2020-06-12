5 Superstars Lana should manage in WWE

Lana should try her hand at managing these five Superstars next.

What would happen if Lana tried to manage these five Superstars?

Who will Lana manage next in WWE?

Lana has been on the outs with Bobby Lashley for over a month now and one has to wonder exactly what the future holds for The Ravishing Russian in WWE? Can her and Lashley work things out and become the power couple that they originally envisioned, or is MVP that final wedge that drives the two apart?

With less time even being devoted to the storyline, and Lashley growing more distant from his storyline wife, it looks like the company wants to separate them. Unfortunately for Lana, that means she will have to find another role to fill on the Monday Night Raw roster, which could be a problem given her current character.

In the end, here are five Superstars that Lana should manage after her split with Bobby Lashley. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE should do with Lana next.

#5 Liv Morgan

Lana might just be the spark that Lana needs to succeed

WWE has once again forgot about Liv Morgan over on Monday Night Raw, which is why it might be time to consider giving her a manager: someone who can bring out her inner anger. Someone that can make her a little more ruthless and give her the confidence to go further in today's WWE.

Lana can take Morgan under her wing and help turn her into a viable threat again. After a bit of building and a few key wins, the company can start to reveal the struggle of Morgan to do the right thing. It would also be the perfect way to rehash the secret lover storyline, and at least give it some kind of closure.

If nothing else, it could be a great way to revive both of these characters, create a reason for fans to care about them and improve the depth of the Women's division in the process. It would also be a great storyline for the company to explore and might even allow them to shift towards mature content again.

