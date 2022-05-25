5 Superstars who are legitimately hated by the WWE Universe

WWE Superstars can portray a face or heel character on-screen, allowing them to garner a reaction from the audience.

While several superstars are destined to be faces because they remain popular with the crowd despite their gimmick, others are unable to be anything other than a heel.

Only a select few superstars have been able to generate natural heat from the WWE Universe, which has allowed them to climb the ladder to the top of the company.

#5. Happy Corbin

Baron Corbin was once seen as The Lone Wolf, but even when he was portraying a face on WWE TV, the former United States Champion was still garnering a heel reaction.

Corbin is one of the few WWE Superstars who are only able to connect with the crowd as a heel and has been able to use that to propel himself throughout his career.

Corbin is also someone who has been very good at turning other superstars' face since he recently turned on his long-time friend Madcap Moss, who has become a natural face now that he is against Corbin rather than alongside him.

#4. Eva Marie

Eva Marie came to WWE after winning the 2013 Diva Search and was instantly disliked by fans. Marie was introduced as a heel, but with little wrestling ability, the crowd refused to accept her as the newest addition to the women's division.

Marie would be booed out of most arenas before later being suspended by WWE in 2016 and released in 2017. Even after four years away, when Marie returned in 2021, she was greeted with the same reaction as it was clear that The Red Queen had returned to pick up where she left off.

Marie was able to put Doudrop over before the company once again released her in late 2021.

#3. Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal was pushed to the top of the WWE ladder in 2017 when he was able to win the world championship for the first time. Despite this being seen as a "Jinderella story" and a huge boost for the company in India, the crowd was not behind Mahal following his push.

When the star was released from the company in 2014 following his run in 3MB, the star was backed to make his return, but fans instantly turned on Jinder when he won the title and refused to accept him as their main champion.

Mahal went on to lose the title ahead of Survivor Series in 2017 and has since had an uneventful run in the company after failing to recreate the same level of success over the past five years.

#2. Vickie Guerrero

When Vickie Guerrero first debuted on WWE TV as a character in 2006, she was seen as a face following the passing of her husband. Vickie later transitioned into a heel when her "excuse me" catchphrase became one of the most annoying things about the company at the time.

Guerrero went on to strike up several relationships with superstars, including Edge and Dolph Ziggler, which many fans frowned upon. She was a natural heel on TV at the time, and even without entrance music, the crowd would boo the star before she made her way to the ring.

Vickie was a talented character and was able to run both RAW and SmackDown throughout her time in the company. She knew how to control the crowd and divert their negative energy.

#1. Former WWE Champion Batista

Batista's WWE return back in 2014 was seen as a homecoming for The Animal, but the predictability of his Royal Rumble win and the fact that the crowd was backing Daniel Bryan led to Batista becoming public enemy number one.

Batista returned to the company as a face but later transitioned into a heel after the fans refused to accept him or the fact that he was in the WrestleMania main event. Batista was booed out of buildings throughout his build to WrestleMania and then opted to leave not long after he was unsuccessful in becoming world champion.

The former WWE Champion has made his return since where he faced off against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 but was unable to defeat The Game and retired from the business following the match.

